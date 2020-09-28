US President Donald Trump has finally decided who he wants to see in the Supreme Court instead of the famous Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Another woman has been nominated for the vacant position – 48-year-old law professor Amy Connie Barrett, now sitting on the circuit court of appeals. If supported, then Barrett will become the youngest among the nominees to the US Supreme Court.

Today, it was my great honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution: Judge Amy Coney Barrett … pic.twitter.com/l2yezt2UOi – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

As reported USA today, with the appointment of Barrett, Trump and the Republicans have the opportunity to tighten control over the Supreme Court, securing a majority of the votes. This circumstance may turn out to be extremely important if it is possible to complete the entire procedure with the appointment of a judge before the November 4 elections. If the results of the November elections are challenged, it will be the Supreme Court that will deal with the proceedings.

On September 18, 87-year-old Supreme Court judge Ginsburg died after a serious illness, and now her seat is vacant. In the United States, Ginsburg was called “an icon of feminism” and “champion of women’s rights,” since the future supreme judge began to engage in human rights activities back in the 70s.

Let us remind you that the presidential elections are scheduled for November 4 in the United States. Trump is confident of his victory, although opinion polls in late August and early September showed that the current president lags behind his opponent in popularity.



