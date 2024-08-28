Home policy

From: Hannes Niemeyer

A Republican victory in California in the 2024 US elections? That seems unrealistic. Nevertheless, Trump has hopes – with heavenly support.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump is apparently willing to use almost any means in the election campaign ahead of the 2024 US election. The former president recently used fake photos of Taylor Swift to canvass for votes for his party. At appearances, he repeatedly blatantly takes aim at rival Kamala Harris – and sometimes even forgets the campaign content that his team actually provided for him. In terms of rhetoric, Trump not only likes to be exuberant during the election campaign, but also likes to drift into religious imagery.

This is of course a calculated strategy, as Trump is hoping to gain important votes from religious right-wing circles. In campaign appearances, he has already positioned himself as a “proud Christian”. His religious followers have already glorified him after the assassination attempt on Trump as “favored by God”Trump himself went even further in the run-up to the US election, calling first in July, during a speech in Florida, he explicitly called on Christians to vote – but “just this once”. After that, they “wouldn’t have to vote anymore, my lovely Christians”, he promised.

Republican victory in California in US election 2024? Trump hopes for help from Jesus

As if these religious appeals were not enough, Trump, who is trailing in current polls, has now come up with another confusing religious theory. In an interview with TV host Phil McGraw, known as “Dr. Phil,” the Republican presidential candidate said he could win the election in the state of California. That alone is difficult enough, as the state has always gone to the Democratic Party candidate in the US elections since 1988. But all Trump needs to succeed in the Democratic stronghold is support from above.

Donald Trump raises his fist to the sky in the US election campaign. In California, meanwhile, he is hoping for heavenly support. © Evan Vucci / dpa

He gave a speech in California and saw such a large crowd that there was “no way I could lose California,” Trump reported in the interview, adding that “if you’re a Republican, losing by five million votes is automatically recorded as a loss.” He then added: “If Jesus comes down and is the vote counter, I’ll win California.”

Before the US election, Trump rants about possible manipulation: “If you have mail-in voters, you will have fraud”

A confusing thesis with which Trump once again alludes to an old narrative: Already during his defeat in the last US election against Joe Biden, Trump had repeatedly spoken publicly of election manipulation, driving his supporters onto the streets to protest. A ploy that he could repeat for the upcoming US election in November 2024. Trump again did not provide any evidence of past or future manipulation. But he did explain: “In other words: If we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter – I’m good with the Hispanics, at a level that no Republican has been able to do so far – if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.”

What convinced him? “They have Trump signs everywhere.” His explanation for the Republicans’ problems in California: the high rate of mail-in voting. “That’s very dishonest. Everything there is mail-in voting,” said Trump, who then estimated that in California, a state with a good 39 million inhabitants (as of 2022), “36 to 38 million ballots” will be sent out. His conclusion: “Whenever you have mail-in voters, you’re going to have massive fraud.”

In addition to religion: Military becomes a central campaign issue ahead of the 2024 US election

Religion is not the only election campaign issue that has come up frequently in the run-up to the US election. Military service has also been a constant focus. Trump’s running mate JD Vance, for example, tried to disparage Harris’ running mate Tim Walz’s time in the National Guard. Trump made a statement recently some military veterans against themselves. (hans)