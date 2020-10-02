FAZ newsletter “America Votes” Can Trump hold his own against Biden? A personal assessment and the FAZ’s most important America analyzes in your e-mail inbox every Thursday.

Now he’s caught: 74 years old, overweight, high blood pressure. His doctor says he expects Trump to perform his official duties without interference. The president, who has always communicated with his followers on his mobile phone, will now have to govern in this way too. He will not be able to have direct contact with his employees – locked in the residence of the White House. Presumably for the prescribed ten days if it remains harmless.

The Vice President’s corona test was negative

The excitement in Washington is great. All of this can be done without any problems. In any case, it is not as if an important player is missing on the international stage: the crisis in Nagornyj Karabach, for example, was not exactly high on his agenda. And the management of the national health emergency – the pandemic crisis team should agree on this – is in better hands with Mike Pence anyway. The vice president has since tested negative. Of course, as long as he does not develop serious symptoms, Trump remains the top communicator. For example, he should continue to lead a conference call on the corona crisis on Friday.

For the president, apart from the understandable fear of a difficult outcome for his wife and himself, the matter is a disaster for another reason: He will have to interrupt his campaign four and a half weeks before the election date and have to refrain from rallies in the contested states until further notice. That in itself is bitter for him as he urgently needs to mobilize further, given the polls that show he is behind in half a dozen of these states. But above all, his message is there: Is the end of the pandemic in sight? Return to normal? Who should believe that when the Americans are now being supplied with bulletins from the personal physician in the White House for days?

There is no normalcy until the virus is under control. This phrase is from Joe Biden. He said it in the television debate at the beginning of the week – in the debate in which Trump made fun of the fact that his challenger from the Democrats kept walking around with that huge mask on his face. All of this now falls on his feet. The hope of being able to talk only about his judge candidate and thus about the body and stomach issues of the conservatives in October is gone. The corona crisis is back, more than ever.

Biden spread on Twitter on Friday: He and his wife Jill wished Trump and the first lady a speedy recovery. Both would continue to pray for the health of the president and his family. For the time being, the presidential candidate refrained from any further comment. In his penultimate tweet on Thursday, he said: Trump would do everything to distract attention from the fact that more than 200,000 Americans had died because of his failed approach in the crisis.