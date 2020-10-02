VAn “October surprise” can only be said to a limited extent. The fact that the American president could become infected with the corona virus in the high phase of the election campaign was always a realistic scenario – despite all the precautionary measures. In the White House, now that Donald Trump announced on Friday night that he and his wife Melania had tested positive, improvisation must be made. There is now, as it were, a state of emergency in a state of emergency. That applies to the election campaign. And it applies generally to the control center of the United States.
Majid Sattar
Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.
For the past few weeks, Trump has tried to simulate normalcy. He used the White House for major events: for the final evening of the Republican party convention, for the signing of his Middle East peace accord and, most recently, for the nomination of Amy Coney Berett as a candidate for the Supreme Court. Hundreds of people were always on the premises of the White House. Trump has long been on tour again: he recently made up to three election rallies. These events were always connected with the message: Look here, we will soon have our old life back. And don’t let the others scare you. On Thursday he said the end of the pandemic was in sight.
Trump’s message always contradicted the fact that he was very concerned about his health: there was no contact with the public at his rallies, his people in the White House were regularly tested and were required to wear masks. Trump is, he says himself, a hygiene fanatic. But in the White House you work very cramped and the home office is simply not an option. The President could not be completely shielded.
Pledgetimes.com is a one-stop online destination for to the point science, technology, world, health and business coverage which caters to the appetite of every online reader through content which we have is assimilated from various resources.
Leave a Reply