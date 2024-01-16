Former US president won 98 of the state's 99 counties and had a positive start to try to return to the White House

Former United States President Donald Trump had the biggest victory in history for a Republican in Iowa. The State opened the electoral year in the country on Monday (15 January) by holding the 1st caucus – a meeting of a party (Republican in this case) to decide who will be the candidate for President.

According to the AxiosTrump won 98 of the 99 counties in the State of Iowa, and in the county where he lost, Johnson, the difference to former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was just one vote (read the maps below). The lead in the vote was declared just 31 minutes after the start of the political convention.

He had 51.01% of the vote, compared to 21.23% for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who came in 2nd place. The difference between the candidates was 29.78 percentage points. Nikki Haley got 19.12%. The information is from Axios It's from Wall Street Journal.

The vote on Monday (15th January) had the highest abstention rate since the 2000 elections. Of the total of 752 thousand Republican voters, only 108 thousand participated (around 14.4%), according to the Wall Street Journal.

The record for Republican participation was recorded in 2016, with 186 thousand party voters. In 2012, there were 122 thousand. In 2008, 118 thousand attended and in 2000, 86,440. In the USA, voting is not mandatory. The information is from NPR.

The result of the Iowa caucus shows that Donald Trump has significant popularity among Republican voters, despite the lawsuits he faces in the US courts.

O Axios analyzes that Trump's leadership is a “big warning” for more moderate Republicans (Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley), who still dream of a “post-Maga world” (acronym in English for “Make America Great Again”, a slogan used in Trump’s campaign which means, in Portuguese, “Make America Great Again”) – “America” is the way Americans use to refer to the United States.

Candidates should have a hard time getting close to Trump and even defeating him. Both hope to have better results in the New Hampshire primary, scheduled for January 23.

In your speech After the result, Nikki Haley said she had a reason to move forward in the dispute. “When you look at where we are in New Hampshire, South Carolina and other places, I can safely say that on this nightIowa has turned the Republican primary into a two-person contest.”she said referring to her and Trump.

Ron DeSantis celebrated the victory over Haley. The Florida governor hopes the Iowa result will help him perform better in New Hampshire. He also said that the press announced the winner of the caucus before everyone could vote.

“They [a mídia] were so excited about the fact that they predicted we wouldn't be able to survive [as prévias] from Iowa. But I can guarantee that because of your support, despite everything they threw at us, [de] all [estarem] against us, we managed to move forward”he said.