The new Trump administration is undertaking certain actions that surprise by its little habituality. One of them will be to make an audit on the gold of the United States Treasury that the Federal Reserve has guarded, mainly in Fort Knox, a security strength, the scene of multiple movies of implausible robberies.

The audit will be carried out by Doge, the Department of Government Efficiency led by Elon Musk. The idea is to verify that all the gold that is supposedly found there, effectively. In short, knowing how much gold possesses the United States Treasury. Fort Knox has not been audited since 1970and in an exhaustive way since 1953. An in -depth audit would demand, not only to count the physical ingots, but to weigh them and determine the purity of each of the gold linges. According to the United States Treasury data, the Federal Reserve Custody 261.5 million ounces of gold, equivalent to 8,133 gold metric tons, more than half guarded in Fort Knox.

In addition to a healthy exercise of verification of treasure accounting with reality, this audit exercise possibly hides a very relevant pecuniary objective. Currently, The gold in the treasure balance is valued at a price of $ 42.22 the ounce. This accounting price has not varied since 1973, although its value has multiplied for more than 70 times since then. The current gold price is close to 3,000 dollars an ounce. Revalue the price of gold to its current quotation, close to $ 3,000, the ounce, it would mean more than 773,000 million dollars.

If the accounting revaluation occurs, a liquidity of more than 770,000 million would be created directly of dollars that the Treasury could directly deposit in the account that it maintains in the Federal Reserve (TGA-TREASURY GENERAL ACCOUNT), equivalent to the current treasure account in the Federal Reserve.

Most of the gold transacted today does not imply physical delivery of metal Precious, but is carried out through different financial instruments, where most operations are merely based on papers or annotations that certify that there is physical support or financial derivatives that, ultimately, would allow obtaining the amount of gold transaction. An eventual discrepancy revealed in the audit, between the amount of gold counted and the real, would create a storm in the gold market and in that of other precious metals, creating a great distrust in the real support of certain assets supposedly supported by physical amounts of the metal in question. It could even have a considerable effect on very active investment banks in these markets.

Although the current Treasury Secretary, Scott Besent, has denied that a revaluation of gold owned by the Treasury will be made, the reality is that said operation would provide additional income for the current government not negligible. According to the sources, This additional amount would range between 700,000 million and 1,000,000 million dollarsdepending on the price used for revaluation, without the need to issue new debt. Would be the equivalent of making a Quantitative Easing (QE), as those made by the Federal Reserve since 2008, but without the need for greater indebtedness.

One of Trump’s ads has been the creation of a sovereign fund of the US governmentin the style of the sovereign funds of the Arab countries producing oil, or of the Sovereign Fund of Norway. To date it has not been mentioned how said sovereign fund will be provided with financial resources. Taking into account the problem of deficit of public accounts and the level of public debt, it does not seem feasible to issue new debt to finance the new sovereign fund. Achieving the necessary resources through a mere accounting note for the revaluation of gold, owned by the Treasury and guarded by the Federal Reserve, seems an optimal solution to said need, without increasing the deficit or debt.

Although in more than 50 years the price of gold in the balance of the treasure has not been revalued and, given the need to obtain resources from anywhere, It is not at all discharge for a revaluation of the price at which gold is counted. If it happened, it would only be a matter of time that the rest of the countries did the same, jointly causing a new injection of liquidity in the world economy. This would be well received by the stock markets and markets, but I would have the danger of creating inflationary tensions. At the moment it is just a hypothesis. We will see if it becomes a reality.