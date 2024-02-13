Reuters/Ipsos survey released this Tuesday (13.Feb) shows candidates for the US Presidency technically tied

Research carried out by Reuters/Ipsos and released this Tuesday (13.Feb.2024) shows that the former president of the United States donald trump has 37% of voting intentions. Joe Bidenwho is expected to seek re-election in 2024, has 34%.

Despite Trump appearing numerically ahead of the current North American president, both candidates are technically tied within the poll's margin of error, which is 2.9 percentage points.

The survey interviewed 1,237 North American adults for 4 days across the country via the internet until Monday (Feb 12). The result represents a tight margin for the electoral dispute, which is scheduled for November 5th this year.

Another 10% of respondents said they will vote for other candidates, while 12% said they will not vote. Voting is not mandatory in the United States. Of those interviewed in the survey, 8% preferred not to respond. The sum is greater than 100% due to rounding.

According to Reuters, One of the potential problems that Trump may face in the election is the ongoing criminal proceedings against him, since 1 in 4 Republicans interviewed and about half of those who identified themselves as independent said they would not vote for the former president if he were convicted of a serious crime.

The former president's candidacy has not yet been formalized by the Republican Party. Trump disputes election caucuses with Nikki Haley. She was US ambassador to UN (United Nations) during the Trump administration (from 2017 to 2018) and governor of the State of South Carolina (from 2011 to 2017).

Likewise, Biden has also not been declared an official candidate for the Democratic Party, although the tendency is for him to run for re-election.