Ahmed Murad (Washington, Cairo)

Donald Trump has reshared a social media post claiming that his Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris used artificial intelligence to add a crowd of supporters to a photo of her during a campaign rally in Michigan last week.

“Did anyone notice that Kamala cheated at the airport? No one was there to meet her at the plane, and she used AI to create a massive crowd of so-called supporters, but they weren’t there,” the Republican presidential candidate wrote in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform Sunday.

“No one was there,” he added in a second post. Live footage and photos from several media outlets, including AFP, showed supporters at the airport rushing to the tarmac to greet Harris and her Democratic running mate Tim Walz.

“This is a real photo of the crowd of 15,000 people at the Harris-Falls rally in Michigan,” Harris’s official X page wrote, and the campaign shared an original version of the photo with the BBC, stressing that it “has not been altered by artificial intelligence in any way.”

Drexel University expert Matthew Stamm analyzed the image for AFP and concluded that his specialized software “found no evidence that the image was generated by artificial intelligence.”

Hany Farid of the University of California, Berkeley, also said that two programs designed to detect traces of artificial intelligence did not detect any evidence of the technology being used in the image.

During a conversation on the X platform that was delayed by technical problems, Donald Trump and his wealthy supporter Elon Musk exchanged a set of ideas in which he likened illegal immigrants to zombies. The interview began after a 40-minute delay due to technical problems that Musk attributed to a cyberattack. He spoke of a “massive denial of service attack” that would flood the company’s servers with the aim of disabling them.

Musk gave Trump the opportunity to rehash his campaign themes in the presence of a sympathetic interviewer determined not to contradict his claims.

The former president once again promised “the largest deportation operation in history” in the United States, echoing his claim that the large influx of migrants under Biden has led to an increase in crime. Musk agreed, saying, “We have people coming in like it’s… a zombie apocalypse,” likening the situation at the U.S. border to the movie “World War Z.”

Artificial intelligence has an effective and influential presence in the US presidential election race, especially with the widespread use of its technologies by voters or candidates. Technology has become one of the tools of political action in most countries of the world, especially during the organization of constitutional entitlements.

Dr. Noha Bakr, Professor of Political Science at the American University in Cairo, explained that the great development witnessed by the United States in the use of artificial intelligence imposes many challenges and concerns about the possibility of using modern technology techniques to influence policies, which prompted the authorities to work on educating the electorate and preparing them well to choose appropriate content, in addition to taking cybersecurity measures to prevent hacking and incitement.

Bakr told Al-Ittihad: The use of artificial intelligence in the US presidential race has made election campaigns more effective in several ways and at a low cost, such as fake accounts and fake videos that are easy to produce and include imitating the voices of important and influential figures, cyber attacks such as hacking and leaking sensitive information, spreading false information and manipulating voting times and centers.

She said that fake phone calls had already been made that included President Joe Biden’s voice before he withdrew from the presidential race, in addition to a video produced by artificial intelligence in which Trump’s father appeared to criticize him and advise him not to participate in the elections, and there was also an attempt to suppress voters by calling Biden’s voice automatically to urge people not to vote in the primary elections.

Trump supporters have previously used artificial intelligence to produce fake images targeting black voters to encourage them to vote for the Republican candidate, and the images attracted hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Dr. Noha Bakr pointed out that the US authorities are working hard to deter and limit the harmful uses of artificial intelligence before they spoil the electoral scene. Last May, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a statement warning of the risks of exploiting artificial intelligence in attempts to influence the presidential elections, and called for preventing anything that affects the democratic foundations of the voting system through new generation technologies, especially since they provide opportunities for local or foreign parties to interfere in the elections, target their infrastructure, and influence the results.

The White House announced that 7 leading smart technology companies have committed to a set of measures to manage potential risks, and Meta announced that it will form a team to confront deceptive and misleading artificial intelligence content related to the presidential elections.