Microphones should always remain on, during the TV debate next September 10th on Abc between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harrisor not? Should the same rules be respected as the debate that Trump had with US President Joe Biden in June on CNN, with the microphones turned off for the candidate who did not have a turn to speak or always on as the new White House aspirant has requested?

There is a stalemate between the two presidential candidates of the United States and their respective staffs, as reported by CNN citing a well-informed source. Beyond the indiscretions, a post that Trump published on the social Truth in reference to the “Abc Fake News” is causing a stir: “Why should I have a debate against Kamala Harris on that network?”.

The Dem accusations

“We have made it clear to ABC and other networks that would like to host a possible debate in October that we believe both candidates should have microphones active throughout the broadcast,” Brian Fallon, senior communications adviser to the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

“In our opinion Trump’s handlers prefer that the microphone be muted because they don’t think their candidate can act like president alone for 90 minutes. We suspect that Trump’s team didn’t even inform him of this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit that they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button,” Fallon said.

Tycoon Staff: “Harris Not Smart Enough?”

Trump’s staff, for its part, argued that when the debate on ABC with Harris was accepted, the same guidelines as the previous debate with Biden were also accepted. “Enough of the games. We accepted the debate on ABC on exactly the same terms as the debate on CNN,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said in a statement.

“Harris’s team, after agreeing to CNN’s rules, called for a seated debate, with notes and opening statements. We said there would be no changes to the agreed-upon rules. If Kamala Harris isn’t smart enough to repeat the message points her handlers want her to memorize, that’s their problem. That seems to be a pattern for the Harris campaign,” he added.

Miller then argued that “they won’t allow Harris to give interviews, they won’t allow her to give press conferences, and now they want to give her a debate reminder. I guess they’re looking for a way to avoid any debate with President Trump. Regardless, there’s no way Harris is ready to be commander in chief.”