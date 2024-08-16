US, Trump on Harris: “She failed on the migrant emergency at the border, I have no respect for her intelligence”

Donald Trump continues to heavily attack Kamala Harris, his opponent in the upcoming US presidential elections in November, in his rallies. But while the tycoon also used irony towards the current president Biden, calling him “sleepy Joe”, his statements towards Harris are more clear-cut: “Can’t you see – he says in a press conference organized at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey – that the Dems are keeping Harris hidden? They do it because she is incompetent and wants to drag us all into communism, imposing communist price controls”. The tycoon has compared her several times to the leader of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, but three days earlier, during the conversation on X with Elon Musk, the former president himself had said that, in the event of a defeat in November, he would flee to Venezuela, considered “much safer” than the United States.

Trump said that God saved him on July 13, the day of the Pennsylvania shooting, “maybe because he wants us to save the world.” Trump also accused Harris of failing to address the migrant crisis at the border, and said he felt “entitled to attack her” because “I don’t have much respect for her, I don’t have respect for her intelligence.” The former president promised, if elected, to “restore peace in the world and bring stability,” without specifying how, and made a series of statements that some media called “false,” such as when he claimed again that the 2020 election was “stolen,” despite no evidence ever being found, or that in California, his opponent’s home state, “you can rob a store as long as you don’t take more than $950 in merchandise.”