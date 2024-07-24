Yet another poll shows how Joe Biden’s exit from the scene and Kamala Harris’s entry may have reopened the game that seemed closed in favor of Donald Trump in the White House elections scheduled for November 5. The former president is still ahead but by three points over the vice president, now the new Democratic candidate in pectore, according to a poll published by CNN and conducted between July 22 and 23, that is, after Biden’s announcement of withdrawal last Sunday. Similar CNN polls conducted last April and last June gave Trump a six-point lead over Biden.

Meanwhile, in view of the vote, Fox News has proposed a second debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to be held on September 17. In the letter sent to the Republican and Democratic campaigns, the president and executive director of Fox News, Jay Wallace, suggested that the debate, moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, take place in Pennsylvania. “We are ready to discuss the date, format and location, with or without an audience,” the letter reads. The first debate, initially scheduled between Trump and Joe Biden, is currently scheduled for September 10 on ABC. Trump, however, with his posts on the social Truth never misses an opportunity to express negative opinions on ABC.