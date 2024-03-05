Migrants like Hannibal Lecter. It's just one of Donald Trump's verbal exploits on Super Tuesday, the day on which 16 US states and territories go to vote in the primaries. The former president, launched towards the Republican nomination in view of the 2024 elections in November, can today win a large number of delegates. While millions of people vote, Trump speaks on foreign and domestic policy topics.

On October 7, with the Hamas attack on Israel, “there was a horrible invasion, it would never have happened if I had been president”, he tells Fox News. Iran, during his presidency, “was out of money. It had no money for Hamas or Hezbollah. That's why it would never happen.” Trump says he is certain that no one would have dared to launch such an attack when he was president. “They wouldn't have done something like that to me. I guarantee it. They did it because they have no respect for Biden,” he says, with a version similar to the one proposed for the war between Ukraine and Russia: with him in the White House, he said and repeated amidst the skepticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, peace would be achieved in 24 hours. The Donald nevertheless approved Israel's response. “They need to put an end to this problem,” she says.

Immigration is a central issue in the vote. Trump and Joe Biden were recently at the border with Mexico. “They are dangerous people, in many cases they come from prisons, psychiatric hospitals, asylums”, says Trump referring to the migrants: “You know the asylum, stuff from Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal Lecter, you know who Hannibal Lecter is”, he adds referring to the cannibalistic serial killer played by Anthony Hopkins in the film that won the Oscar in 1991. “We don't want them in our country”, he concludes.