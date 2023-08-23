Donald Trump will turn himself in on Thursday for his fourth indictment, the one for attempting to subvert the vote in Georgia in 2020. But the first cracks are already emerging between him and the other 18 defendants: the former president of the Republican party of Georgia, David Shafer , claimed in a court filing that he and a delegation of his false voters “acted on orders from the incumbent president and other federal leaders.”

A way to offload responsibilities, but also to move the process to the federal level and trust in an immunity that – according to some experts – could be recognized to the president and government officials in the appeal by the Supreme Court that Trump has moved to the right with his three appointments. Three of the defendants, including his former chief of staff Marc Meadows, have already filed a motion to do so.

But in the meantime, Thursday for the tycoon the appointment with justice will be different and more embarrassing: he will have to appear not in court, but in the Rice Street prison in Atlanta, notorious for its overcrowding, its poor hygienic-sanitary conditions and the chain of mysterious deaths. Furthermore, unlike previous proceedings, he will be treated like all the defendants and therefore will not be spared either the taking of fingerprints or that mugshot that he hopes to transform into an electoral icon, the symbol of his political-judicial martyrdom. But there’s more.

For the first time, he had to post bail to remain free: $200,000, the largest sum among his co-correspondents, although Michael Cohen, his former handyman lawyer turned accuser, finds it “comic and ironic” that he had to pay $500,000 to avoid jail time in the case of porn star Stormy Daniels while at Fewer than half of the former president have been asked for trying to overturn the election. However, these are discrete figures, especially when it will be the turn of another defendant who has remained broke: Rudy Giuliani, the tycoon’s former personal lawyer, to whom he has so far unsuccessfully asked for help. “Trump is an idiot if he doesn’t pay his legal fees,” observed Cohen, prophesying that Giuliani could frame him at trial, as he did by negotiating with the investigators.

Finally, severe restrictive measures were imposed on Trump: he will not be able to intimidate witnesses or defendants nor will he be able to communicate with them except through his lawyers; he was also prohibited from making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or any property in the community” including “social media posts or reposts of posts” by others on social media. A gag that did not prevent him from attacking the “radical left” prosecutor Fani Willis again on Truth, who “continues to campaign and raise money with this witch hunt, in close liaison with Joe Biden’s corrupt justice department” .

“He insisted on $200,000 bail… I assume, then, that he thought I was a flight risk: I would fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold-domed suite with Vladimir. ), never to be seen or heard from again,” he joked. Similar constraints were also imposed on the other defendants, who began the procession for bail and the formalities of arrest by Friday’s deadline. Among them John Eastman, the former lawyer of the tycoon believed to be the mastermind of the plan to overturn the outcome of the elections.

“This indictment represents the crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implying the fundamental right of the first amendment” and the activity of the lawyers for their clients, he accused, promising battle. Meanwhile Trump, strengthened by the large advantages in the polls, will not only desert the first TV debate on Fox News between Republican candidates for the White House organized by the party on Wednesday evening but will try to boycott it with an interview broadcast in streaming in the same hours on X, the former Twitter. An interview already recorded in recent days with his friend and supporter Tucker Carlson, the anchor kicked out of Fox who is launching his own subscription-based media company on Elon Musk’s platform. His rivals, eight who qualified in the match, will try to take advantage of his absence to emerge. But he will remain the cumbersome stone guest, who will also obscure the comments of the following day with the show of his arrest.