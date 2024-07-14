Roll Call survey shows estimated daily hours that Biden and former presidents had for official commitments

Former US President Donald Trump (Republican) was the US chief executive who recorded the lowest average number of hours worked officially (with commitments at the White House that are on the official agenda, called “office hours”) since the government of Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945). It was a daily average of 6 hours and 2 minutes worked from the first appointment to the last.

The current US President, Joe Biden (Democrat), is not far behind. In the same period, the Democrat recorded the 3rd lowest average, with 6 hours and 48 minutes worked per day. As his administration is still ongoing, his average was calculated up to June 30.

The survey was carried out by the portal Roll Call from the presidential agendas. Learn more about the methodology at the end of the report..

According to the research, the president who had the highest average number of hours worked per day in presidential office was George HW Bush (1989-1993), father of George W. Bush, with 14 hours and 54 minutes.

However, the authors of the research point out that the Bush’s average time in office was calculated from 414 days of the total 1,461 days in office. This is because Bush’s presidential library did not publish his entire “Daily Diary” online, which contains his appointments.

The analysis, in addition to the total average for the term, also shows variations by year. For example, the hours worked officially by Biden, which are listed in his presidential schedule, reached a peak in 2024. From January 1 to June 30, Biden averaged almost 8 hours of “office hours”.

Throughout 2021, in his first year in office, he averaged 7 hours and 16 minutes from the first to the last appointment.

Trump reached his highest average number of hours worked during his first year in office in 2017 – 6 hours and 53 minutes. In his last year in office, in 2020, the average decreased to 6 hours and 27 minutes.

START AND END OF COMMITMENTS

The survey also collected data on the average start and end times of former presidents and Joe Biden’s White House engagements. For the current president, on average, the first official activity began at 9:44 a.m. – representing the 3rd latest time.

Trump, in turn, occupies 1st place, being the former American president since 1933 to start his office hours the latest. The average start time for his appointments was at 11:11 a.m., more than 1 hour after the 2nd latest (Truman, at 9:55 a.m.).

The former president who started his work the earliest was Jimmy Carter, at 7am, and only finished his workday, on average, at 8:21pm. He is followed by George W. Bush, who started his official workday on average at 7:48am and finished, on average, at 5:26pm.

METHODOLOGY

The official commitments of President Joe Biden and former presidents since Roosevelt that appear in their respective official agendas were considered for the research.

For some earlier presidents, Roll Call used a “Daily Diary” (available at presidential libraries) that includes presidential events other than White House appointments to determine presidential office hours. For other presidents, including Trump, Biden, Obama, and Clinton, the “Daily Schedule” that is released to the press was used.

According to the authors of the survey, days without an agenda or public agenda, due to writing or vacation, where there was no data available, were excluded from the calculations.

The authors also cite other additional information