Gunman, Shots Fired Near Donald TrumpThe former president of the United States was brought to safety by Secret Service agents who opened fire at the West Palm Beach Golf Club in Florida, foiling on Sunday 15 September a new potential attack on the Republican candidate for the November 5 elections.

A suspect is arrested, while the FBI investigates for attempted murder. “I’m glad to be alive, I will not give up,” says Trump, who 2 months ago, at a Pennsylvania rally, was wounded in the ear by a sniper’s bullet.

Trump: “I will never give up”

“I’m safe and I’m fine, I will never give up.”the message that Trump spreads immediately after the episode in an email addressed to donors and supporters. “There were shots fired near me, but before the rumors start to spread like wildfire, I wanted you to know first: I am safe and I am OK!. Nothing will slow me down. I will never give up! I will always love you for supporting me,” Trump writes. Later, the former president speaks to NBC: “I am happy to be alive.”

Then, another email: “I am more resolute than ever after another attempt on my life. I will never slow down, I will never give up, I will never surrender. I thank God every day that I have supporters like you on my side. On November 5th, we will Make America Great Again.”

What happened

Around 1:30 p.m., Trump is playing golf at his club. He is engaged between the 5th and 6th hole on the course in a game with his financier Steve Witkoff. Some Secret Service agents, according to security measures, precede the former president along the course. One of the men employed for Trump’s protection sees the barrel of the rifle protruding from the fence of the club and “attacks” the suspect, as reconstructed by the sheriff of West Palm Beach, Ric Bradshaw.

At that moment, Trump was “300-500 meters” from the man, who was equipped with “a weapon that could shoot at a long distance. With a rifle and a scope, the distance is not that long,” law enforcement said. Outside the club, “an Ak-47 rifle and two backpacks with ammunition” were recovered, as well as “a camera.” The former president was taken to a room in the club, where he was safe, his campaign said in a statement.

It was the promptness of a witness who photographed the license plate of a car driving away from the golf course that led to the arrest of the suspect. The sheriff’s office was alerted at 1:30 p.m.: “A witness came to us and said, ‘Hey, I saw the guy run out of the bushes, jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the license plate.’ It was awesome,” says Bradshaw.

Immediate checks allow you to locate the vehicle that is stopped on the I-95 highway. The man is identified by the witness and taken into custody: he is “relatively calm” at the time of the arrest, as explained by Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder and does not make any statements when asked questions. “He did not show a lot of emotion,” Snyder said, adding that the suspect was not armed when the officers pulled him from the car. The FBI is investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

Who is the suspect?

A 58-year-old white man believed to be from Hawaii was arrested on I-95 in connection with the attempted murder, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. The suspect had a GoPro camera with him when he was arrested, and authorities will need to determine whether he intended to film himself as he carried out the attack, the sources told the Post.

Vance and Trump Jr.’s Messages

“I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before this news was made public and he was, incredibly, in good spirits. We don’t know much yet, but I’ll be hugging my kids tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude,” tweeted JD Vance, Trump’s vice presidential candidate.

“Here we go again, friends! Shots fired at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida“, tweeted Trump’s son, Donald Jr., immediately after the episode, providing details that would later be confirmed by investigators. “An AK-47 was found in the bushes, according to local law enforcement. The Trump campaign released a statement confirming that President Trump is safe. A suspect has been arrested,” he wrote.

“I just spoke to President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I have ever met. He is in good spirits and more determined than ever to save our country,” Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on X.

Two months ago the Butler attack

In July, Trump was the victim of an attack in Butler, Pennsylvania.when he was hit in the ear by a sniper’s bullet. The opening shot was Thomas Matthew Crooks, a young man who was killed by Secret Service agents.

Standing up with the help of Secret Service agents, Trump raised his fist and shouted “fight, fight, fight” three times. In response, his supporters shouted “USA, USA.” The attacker, who was killed, had used an Ar15, the model of semi-automatic rifle most used in the United States, including in mass shootings that have occurred in the country. In the attack, a man, a former fire chief, Corey Comperatore, 50, died and two other people were seriously injured.

Butler’s attack was accompanied by heated controversy over security breaches and was followed by the resignation of Kimberly Cheatle, the former No. 1 of the Secret Service. Now Florida Republican Representative Michael Waltz, who is part of the bipartisan task force established to investigate the July 13 attack, is calling on the Secret Service to report to Congress this week on the new episode.

“As I have said, the July 13 assassination attempt was not an isolated incident that we can take our time investigating, given the ongoing domestic and foreign threats. As a member of the Assassination Task Force, I expect the Secret Service to brief us this week,” Waltz wrote on X. Waltz is a member of the bipartisan task force, made up of six Democrats and seven Republicans, established to investigate the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.