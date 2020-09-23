Everything indicates that Donald Trump is already guaranteed that his candidate – her identity is unknown, but it is known that she will be a woman – to replace the vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Supreme Court will get the support of the Senate. Republicans are now adding the necessary votes following the announcement by Senator Mitt Romney, estranged from the president, that he will support the White House candidacy. With this, the Utah representative in the Upper House supports the entry of a new Conservative member to the Court before the November elections. The Democratic objections therefore fall on deaf ears and Trump is made with a letter that can mobilize the entire vote of his party with only six weeks until the elections.

Romney’s ‘yes’ clears the unknown from the equation and ensures that Republicans add a minimum of 51 votes, a number that guarantees the approval of the Senate. This chamber is under the control of the elephant party (53-47) and to overthrow the one appointed by Trump, the Democrats would need four defections from their rivals. So far only two moderate Republican senators have signaled their opposition to the court vacancy being filled by November 3. Even in the hypothetical scenario of Romney eventually joining them, Vice President Mike Pence’s vote would break the 50-50 tie.

Romney, who said he will vote on the nominee based on his qualifications, defended his decision as being based on “precedent” and consistent with history. The Mormon senator also argued that it is sensible to have a court with a more conservative slant than in recent decades.

The possibility that he would ultimately vote against his group fueled the hopes of the Democrats. Because the representative of Utah already left the Republican ranks in February in the impeachment trial of Trump, becoming the only Republican vote to support the impeachment of the president.

Announcement on Saturday



Trump plans to announce his nomination to the Supreme Court on Saturday, which would force the Senate through one of the fastest confirmation processes in modern times and which will occur when many voters have already exercised their right to vote in advance thanks to an open process in various states.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted that he go ahead with the confirmation process before the election, ignoring Democratic criticism that, in 2016, he refused to consider the president’s candidate, Barack Obama, for a vacant in the Supreme Court eight months before the appointment with the polls. At that time he argued that voters should have a voice.

Senate Democrats and their liberal allies have few tools to block the process, beyond trying to get four members of the rival formation to break discipline. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can only adopt a tone of declaration of total war against McConnell, whom he accused of abuse of power.