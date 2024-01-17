Washington (agencies)

Former US President Donald Trump appeared before the court at the beginning of a second defamation trial brought against him by American writer E. Jean Carroll in New York.

The trial began the day before yesterday, in a Manhattan court, with a jury of 9 people selected. Both Trump and Carroll made opening statements through their lawyers.

In May 2023, a New York jury concluded that “Trump assaulted and sexually assaulted Carroll and later defamed her in a New York department store in 1996. The jury then awarded the writer compensation totaling $5 million.”

Trump himself never appeared at the first trial, and his presence was not mandatory at the beginning of the second trial.

Before the second trial began, a judge had already ruled that additional comments made by Trump were defamatory. This means that the jury now only has to decide how much compensation Trump should pay. Carol is demanding more than $10 million.