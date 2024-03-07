Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

The Republican primaries are still ongoing in the USA. Nikki Haley's exit marks the beginning of a new phase. Now Donald Tump is in charge.

Washington, DC – The election year in the USA is still young. Around eight months before US election However, the course has already been set in November. After Republican Nikki Haley's withdrawal, everything is currently pointing to another duel between incumbents Joe Biden and the former president Donald Trump out.

He also immediately set his sights on his potential opponent. According to his Success in the Republican primaries on Super Tuesday he asked his successor in office to have a talk with men. “It is important for the well-being of our country that Joe Biden and I debate issues that are so important to America and the American people,” wrote Trump on the online platform Truth Social. And further, at the end again with the shift key firmly in place: “That’s why I call for debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANY PLACE!”

After his successes on Super Tuesday, Donald Trump is already targeting Democratic President Joe Biden. © Evan Vucci/dpa

Republicans are rallying behind Donald Trump

So Donald Trump is already going on the offensive. He also does this in the traditional State of the Union address congress. At the official address (“State of the Union”), the US presidents inform the Senate every year House of Representatives about their plans. Trump has said he wants to tear up Biden's speech “piece by piece.”

Trump is not alone in his crusade against the Democrats. His base is loyally behind him anyway, but even prominent skeptics suddenly support him again as a matter of course after Super Tuesday. The best example is perhaps Mitch McConnell. The Republican minority leader senate was never considered a supporter of Trump. After the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 McConnell even gave a highly critical speech in which he accused Trump, to be “practically and morally” responsible. Still, he couldn't bring himself to agree to impeaching Trump.

But now it also appears that Trump has him in the past regularly publicly insulted has to stop disturbing McConnell. It is completely clear that Trump has the necessary support from the Republicans, McConnell said in a statement after Super Tuesday. “It should come as no surprise that he will have my support as a candidate.”

Trump plays on classic Republican themes: immigration, the economy, crime

Mike Johnson, on the other hand, has always been a Trump supporter. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, who voted to challenge the election results in 2020, announced the new plans for the election after Nikki Haley's withdrawal republican known in the election campaign. It's about talking about the principles and policies of the Republicans, Johnson said on the TV channel Fox News. Johnson also addressed the issues that will be important for Republicans in the election campaign: crime, the economy and immigration.

These are all questions “to which the Republicans have the right answers.” Johnson said the contrast between the “competing visions” of the Democrats and Republicans will become increasingly evident in the coming months. In addition, Johnson couldn't hold back from emphasizing a superlative in Trump style: After two years of the Trump administration, they would have USA “the greatest economy in the history of the world”. “We can achieve this again, but you have to make the right policies and elect the right people.”

In fact, post-election surveys on Super Tuesday showed that people in the USA are particularly concerned about the situation at the border with Mexico and the economic situation. That could also be the reason why Donald Trump in the polls for the US election is currently doing better than Joe Biden.

Nationwide polls for the 2024 US election: Joe Biden versus Donald Trump

Race to the White House 43.1 45.1 Decision Desk HQ/The Hill 43.5 45.6

(Sources: RacetotheWH as well as The Hillweighted average of surveys as of March 6)

Can Trump also win over critical Republicans in the US election?

One question still remains unanswered. How will all those who are Trump's rivals in the Republican primaries behave? Nikki Haley gave their vote? One CNN-Post-election survey In North Carolina, the picture was clear: 81 percent of those who checked Haley's name said they would not automatically support the Republican presidential candidate in the US election in November.

Haley herself also explicitly did not support Trump in her speech. “I have always been a conservative Republican and have always supported the Republican candidate. But on this issue Margaret Thatcher gave good advice,” said Haley, quoting the former Prime Minister of Great Britain: “Never just follow the crowd. Always form your own opinion.” Whether Trump will succeed in winning over the renegade Republicans remains an exciting question. There will probably only be an answer in the US election in November. (cs)