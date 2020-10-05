WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The US President infected with Corona Donald Trump has restarted its activity on Twitter. Early on Monday morning, he sent a total of 18 tweets within an hour, 16 of them within half an hour. Most of his messages were in capital letters and included calls for a November 3rd election and arguments that he believed spoke for him. For example, Trump wrote: “Law & Order. Vote!” or “Strongest Military Ever. Vote!” After his infection with the corona virus became known on Friday, Trump tweeted comparatively little. However, he sent a video message every day via his most important communication platform. The US presidential election will take place on November 3rd – in four weeks./lkl/DP/stw