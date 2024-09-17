Mercedes Gallego Correspondent. New York Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 07:06











The day after learning that someone had tried to kill him again, Donald Trump was on Spaces X – formerly Twitter – promoting a new family cryptocurrency business, but instead of sharing the details of the company, designed to lend online bypassing banks, he recounted the scene at the West Palm Beach Golf Course, which has shocked millions of Americans and sparked a heated debate about its security.

“Maybe it’s God who wants me to be president to save this country,” he sighed, reflecting on the second attempt on his life in two months. The tycoon maintains that his re-election is the only hope to stop the country’s decline, arguing that it faces unprecedented challenges due to the wave of mass immigration. “I love this country. I made it great once and I will make it great again,” he promised.

During the conversation, Trump described in detail the dramatic moments he experienced on Sunday while playing golf with a group of friends. According to his account, the “quiet Sunday” golf game turned into a dangerous scene when gunshots began to be heard. “Everything was beautiful. All of a sudden we heard shots in the air, probably four or five, and they sounded like bullets,” he recalled. “They put us in the golf carts and took us out of there without letting us talk.”

His praise went to the Secret Service agents who saved his life again, but also to a citizen who played a key role in capturing the attacker. The woman, who witnessed something suspicious near the scene, had the reflexes to take photos of the license plate of the attacker’s vehicle, allowing authorities to track him down and capture him in a high-speed chase. “The Secret Service agent did a fantastic job, and the citizen did a phenomenal job,” Trump said, impressed.

Gang members and criminals



Asked why someone of his age and wealth, who has already been president, is still seeking a second term after two assassination attempts, Trump cast himself as a savior: “We have a country in trouble,” he said. “Twenty-one million people are coming in from all over the world, many of them criminals and gang members. They are taking over our cities,” he insisted, without mentioning Springfield, or his cats and dogs.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris, referring to her as “comrade” and calling her economic policies “disastrous.” In his view, the current administration has seriously failed on issues such as border security and the economy, which he says is leading the country to the brink of an irreversible crisis.

The former president accused the two suspects of the attacks of being part of the “radical left”, fuelled by the rhetoric that their election would mean the end of democracy. In reality, the former was trying to kill both him and Joe Biden, and the latter voted for him in 2016. “He ran away and left his rifle behind,” the former president mocked, dragged off the golf course by the secret services. “I wish I could finish that last hole!” he joked.