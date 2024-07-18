Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Heavenly support for Donald Trump? After the assassination, a large part of his supporters believe that the former president is “favored by God.”

Milwaukee – The Party Convention of the republican in Milwaukee has taken the religious worship of Donald Trump to a new level. After a narrowly failed assassination attempt on the former president, Trump is increasingly viewed as a divine figure by his right-wing religious followers.

Religious transfiguration after assassination attempt: Trump’s survival “a miracle”

The assassination attempt, which left him with a minor ear injury, has bolstered his supporters’ view of Trump as a savior sent by God. Jack Prendergast, a delegate from New York, claimed that Trump had “an angel sitting on his shoulder” who saved him from worse. Sylvia Spivey, another attendee, called Trump’s survival “a miracle” and said Trump “took a bullet for all of us.”

A picture showing Trump bleeding and with his fist raised in front of the US flag was sold as a T-shirt at the party convention and reinforced his martyr status. Historian Matthew Sutton explained in the Washington Postthat Trump’s religious fans see his survival as a confirmation of his divine mission to “bring salvation to the United States and the world.”

Trump and his right-wing religious followers

Even before the assassination, Trump was revered as a messianic figure by many of his evangelical and right-wing religious followers. They see him as a fighter against the “godless left” and as a protector of unborn babies and traditional Christian values. What is often overlooked is that Trump himself is not considered a role model of Christian virtues.

Despite various accusations and convictions against Trump, including sexual violence and an alleged affair with adult actress Stormy Daniels, this has not harmed his elevation to the status of savior. Trump himself furthers his quasi-religious transfiguration by declaring after the assassination: “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Trump still narrowly ahead of Biden in poll – assassination attempt has little impact

But the assassination has had little impact on the poll ratings, months before the US election. A survey by Reuters/Ipsos found that the assassination had no significant impact on voter sentiment. Trump is at 43 percent, just ahead of Joe Biden, who is at 41 percent. The survey of 1,202 US adults shows that 65 percent of registered Republicans believe Trump is “favored by divine providence or the will of God.”

Interestingly, 80 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that “the country is spinning out of control,” and 84 percent expressed concern about possible violence by extremists after the election. Only five percent of respondents thought it was acceptable to use violence for political goals.

Trump plans speech at Republican convention

Trump will speak at the convention on Thursday (July 18) and formally accept his nomination for the presidential election in November, in what is expected to be another high point in his messianic glorification. In her speech, ultra-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene thanked God for “keeping his hand over President Trump.”

A picture is circulating on social media showing Jesus Christ placing his hands protectively on Trump’s shoulders. Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump posted the picture on Instagram with the biblical saying “Do not be afraid, for I am with you”.

Trump’s religious transfiguration and his supporters’ belief that he enjoys divine protection will remain an issue in the US election campaign in the coming months. (with afp)