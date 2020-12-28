WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The incumbent US President Donald Trump has signed a corona stimulus package that was passed by Congress with a bipartisan majority. This came out on Sunday evening (local time) from a statement by the White House on the bundle of measures worth around 900 billion US dollars (about 740 billion euros).

Trump had indirectly threatened to veto the legislative package earlier this week. He called the package a “shame”. Trump called for most US citizens to receive a one-time aid payment of $ 2,000 per adult. The economic stimulus pact only provides for a payment of $ 600. Now the White House has said the House of Representatives will vote on an increase in the payment on Monday.

Trump’s Republicans in the House of Representatives had rejected such an effort by the Democrats on Thursday. In addition, the approval of the Senate would also be required. The Republicans there had been barring a major stimulus package for months.

Because of the Corona crisis, the US Congress last approved economic stimulus packages worth around 2.7 trillion dollars in the spring. That corresponded to more than ten percent of the annual economic output. Most recently, Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, and Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, argued for months over another package.

The stimulus package also passed part of the federal government’s budget of around $ 1.4 trillion. With his signature, Trump is now preventing the government from running out of money from Tuesday. Without his signature, government business would have come to a standstill./jbz/DP/stk