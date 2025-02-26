The first cabinet meeting of Donald Trump’s second mandate had this Wednesday Two protagonists: the American president and Elon Musk, in charge of applying cuts in the expenses and the bureaucracy of the federal government. The owner of X and CEO of Tesla and Spacex was not sitting at the table, but in the second row, but he was the first person Trump gave the word after his initial statement and a sentence.

With a cap and a shirt with the motto “Tech Support” inscribed in the front, Musk has assured that the work he is doing in charge of the Government Efficiency Department (Doge) is decisive: “We need to move quickly if we want to achieve a reduction in the deficit of one billion dollars in fiscal year 2026”. If nothing is done, the country will enter “in bankruptcy”the businessman added, who has denounced to be receiving many death threats for his work.

His presence in this first meeting had been questioned because he is not part of the cabinet. Those who sat at the right and left of the president were the secretaries of state, Marco Rubio, and Defense, Pete Hegseth. This first month in command, Trump said, has been “very successful.” “We are doing very well with Russia and Ukraine”he has stressed.

The Republican leader will receive his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski on Friday, for the signing of the Pact for which the US will have access to the natural resources of Ukraine in exchange for military aid. “The agreement we are making gives us great wealth. (…) Let’s recover all the money and much more. (…) We are going to take what we have the right to take, “said Trump, who reiterated his idea that he will not contribute security guarantees to Ukraine because he will let Europe,” his neighbor next door, “he does.

The president has been convinced that an agreement may be reached to end the conflict And he stressed that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, “is a very smart guy” that before he came to power on January 20 “had no intention of ending the war.

Trump has also ruled on the situation in Gaza and Israel. That country must make a decision on the ceasefire, has stated that it is up to the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamín Netanyahu, see how to move on.

25% tariffs for the EU

The meeting was also marked by the tariffs that the US plans to impose on Mexico, Canada and the European Union (EU), among other countries. The deadline to Mexico and Canada to start receiving taxes of 25% was postponed to April 2. At first they were going to apply on March 4, but Trump has given them more time to show that they are doing “an excellent job” in the control of fentanyl and immigration at their borders.

The EU has advanced, other 25%are also awaited. “We have made a decision. We will announce it very soon and will be 25% in general“, he said, adding that the community block” was formed to fuck the United States, “something that stressed that it has ended its arrival to power.

Trump also had time to congratulate himself from the situation of the national economy. “We are on the right track. For a long time we have gone for the bad“, He concluded in the same week when, to help pay the debt, he has proposed a” golden card “that, in exchange for 5 million dollars, grants the right to live and work in the US and offers a path to citizens.