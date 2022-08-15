Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said Monday that he understands the “tremendous anger” in the country over the “witch hunts” that are taking place, including the search of his house by part of the FBI, although he appealed for calm.

“The country is in a very dangerous position, there is tremendous anger, like I haven’t seen before, over all the scams.” “After this year of scams and witch hunts, now this,” Trump told Fox News in a vague interview.

Trump explained that his legal representatives have contacted the Justice Department to offer help and that his team “has not yet heard” from the Department on whether they will accept it.

“If there is anything we can do to help, my people and I would certainly be willing to do it,” he said in this ambiguous interview in which, despite calling for calm, he warned that the American people “will not tolerate another scam.”

Published last Friday, the search warrant for Mar-a-lago, in Florida, from last Monday reveals that the former president took classified material home, for which he could have violated the Espionage Law, in addition to having obstructed the work of Justice.

Trump is being investigated for the possible commission of three crimes: violation of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and destruction of documents, which, if convicted, could carry from fines to prison terms and disqualify him from holding political office. .

For its part, the inventory shows that among the documents seized are 26 boxes, each labeled with a number, as well as several folders of documents and photos labeled “top secret” or “confidential.”

Since the raid became publicly known, Donald Trump has dedicated himself to publishing through Truth, his own social network, incendiary messages about what he considers political persecution, an “abuse” and an “attack on democracy.”

These messages could be related to the increase in attacks against security forces in recent days, according to the FBI itself.

The open investigation into the former US president has further polarized US politics, with less than three months to go before key mid-term elections.

