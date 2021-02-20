Donald Trump’s first live interview after the transfer of power to Joe Biden could have caused waves – Twitter users pounced on it. But leading US media reacted differently than expected.

Washington, DC – In his first live interview after taking office to US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump addressed one thing above all: himself. It was supposed to be about the late radio presenter and Trump pioneer Rush Limbaugh. The reactions to his appearance on social networks were correspondingly. Twitter users judged the ex-president harshly. But also about Limbaugh, who made many enemies with his hate speech against minorities during his lifetime. One user found harsh words: “Trump’s interview with Fox News, in which he basically only talks about himself, is exactly the kind of memorial that Rush Limbaugh deserves.”

In leading US media like the New York Times or the Washington Post Trump’s appearance was hardly noticed. That fell to him Washington postJournalist Dave Weigel clearly points up. He commented, “As much as I appreciated all of the ‘reporters who notice that Trump exists is the problem’ tweets, he gave three interviews today and that didn’t make enough news for the NYT or WashPost homepages. Fox used it as a sidebar for their Limbaugh coverage ”. What he apparently meant: Trump’s appearance went strangely unnoticed.

Fewer and fewer appearances: Trump uses every opportunity to instill suspicion

Trump used the telephone interview on Wednesday (February 17) with the television broadcaster Fox News to renew allegations of election fraud against his successor Joe Biden. Actually, the conservative radio presenter Rush Limbaugh, who died on the same day in the morning, should be remembered. But Trump was apparently less interested in that.

Since the media appearances of the former US president have steadily decreased since his successor Joe Biden took office, Trump probably felt compelled to use this opportunity to re-instill suspicion. He used the memory of the moderator for his own purposes. In the afternoon, he intervened and reiterated that the November election victory had been stolen from him. “Rush thought we won. Me too, “said Trump in an interview. “He was pretty angry about it.” Trump described the election result as a “disgrace” and emphasized that not only the late Rush was angry about Joe Biden’s victory, but the entire country.

Donald Trump, ex-President of the USA, continues to sow distrust. (Archive) © Evan Vucci / dpa

Fox News interviewers Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer let Donald Trump go ahead with his misinformation and renewed allegations. Trump said in an interview that “that couldn’t have happened to a Democrat”. In such a situation there would have been riots anywhere. In addition, he was “disappointed with the electoral roll”. “We were like a third world country on election night,” said Trump.

Incitement to riot: Donald Trump does not recognize Joe Biden’s election victory

Trump never really recognized the victory of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the presidential election on November 3 last year. However, he was unable to substantiate his allegations of electoral fraud at any time as no evidence of manipulation was presented. Numerous complaints by the Republicans against the election result failed.

Instead, the Democrats in the US Congress launched impeachment proceedings against him. Among other things, this should ensure that he is blocked for future offices. At the weekend, however, Trump was acquitted by the Senate in the process.

Storming of the US Capitol: violence breaks out

The Democratic Party, in turn, accuses Trump of deliberately sowing suspicion long before the presidential election in November. Trump issued warnings of impending election fraud months before the actual election. He repeatedly referred to the postal voting procedure, which was used by many Americans to cast their votes because of the corona pandemic. The US Democrats accuse the former president of inciting his supporters in this way.

After his defeat he consequently questioned the victory of his opponents. This development eventually culminated in the storming of the US Capitol. On January 6, radical supporters of the former president forcibly stormed the congress center. Parliament had met that day to confirm Joe Biden’s victory. A total of five people were killed in the clashes. There was a policeman among them. Immediately before the storming of the Capitol, Donald Trump had emphasized at a rally that the victory had been stolen from him. (dpa / at)

List of rubric lists: © Evan Vucci / dpa