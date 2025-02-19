The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has just tried an important blow to Germany, another one, four days after the federal elections of February 23, with the new 25% tariffs to the importation of cars, semiconductors and pharmaceutical products .

The United States became last year, for the first time since 2015, the main commercial partner of the Locomotive of Europe. According to data from the Federal Statistics Institute (Destatis), published on Wednesday, while the US trade increased by 0.1% year -on -year, exchanges with China fell 3.1% compared to 2023.

In euros, the volume of foreign trade of the Europe . On the other hand, imports from the other side of the Atlantic amounted to 91,400 million euros, that is, 3.4% less than in 2023. This means that German trade with the United States reached an export surplus of export 70,000 million euroscompared to 63,300 million last year.

According to Destatas, motor vehicles and their components “are the most important commercial products on the side of export and import”, despite the fact that the disadvantaged German industry, marked by structural failures such as high energy prices that weigh His competitiveness is not at his best.

In 2024 the German manufacturing sector exported less motor vehicles and its pieces with respect to the previous year, but remained the pillar of the country’s economy.

Last year, goods of this type were taken out of the germal borders by value 262,000 million euros, this is 4% less than the year 2023. If exports are already falling, adding a 25% tariff to these products to enter the United States would accentuate the decline of the German economy, which is supported under the pillar of exports.

As for imports, motor vehicles and their components were also the most important trade assets for Germany in 2024, with a value of 142.1 billion euros (-5.8%).

Although the imports of goods from China fell 0.3% in 2024, up to 156.3 billion euros compared to the previous year, the Asian giant remained the main provider of Germany in 2024, as it has been from in 2015. The second and third place among the most important supplier countries were occupied by the Netherlands, with imports from there worth 95,200 million euros, and The United States, with 91.4 billion euros.

But this not only lasts to the German industry, since it will be a chain reaction to European countries that depend, directly or indirectly, on the German car industry. Spain is also exposed to these rates that Trump wants to impose from April. Our country is the eighth of the world that manufactures more vehicles, with almost 2.5 million in 2023, according to the figures of the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). This represents a quota of 2.6% of the global total.

According to ANFAC data, the National Employers of Automobile Industries, 20.4% of assembled vehicles in Spain were exported to France; 19.4% of the total to Germany and 11.9% to the United Kingdom. This is because much of the firms that are manufactured in Spain have their matrix in those countries, which are those that distribute vehicles to other parts of the world. Therefore, if those firms are affected by Trump’s tariffs, this will have an impact on Spanish car factories.

Likewise, the German economy, already in itself weakened to the maximum, would pededed for any hope of recovery this year with this new measure by Trump. The European locomotive closed in recession both 2023 and 2024, with a 0.3% and 0.2% GDP drop respectively.

For this 2025, the outgoing government estimates a 0.3% growth, while the IFO Economic Institute, based in Munich, projects 0.4% according to the opinion of more than 8,000 international experts. However, the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) and Bundesbank foresee even more limited growth of 0.2%. Keep losing dynamism in exports is not good at all.

Influence German electoral results

It does not seem a coincidence that Donald Trump makes an advertisement of this style four days after the elections. It is clear that the Magnate administration wants to interfere with the electoral results, it was already seen when vice president JD Vance supported the alternative ultra -right party for Germany (AFD), which starts as a second force in the surveys, during the security conference of Munich.

Donald Trump’s right hand loaded against the sanitary cordon agreed by the country’s majority countries to avoid pacts with this type of formations. “What worries me most in Europe is not Russia, nor China, nor any other external actor. What worries me is the internal threat,” he said, referring to the “elites” that supposedly deny the will of the electorate.

Germany Defense Minister Boris Pistorius firmly responded to Vance’s criticism, defending European policies and underlining Germany’s commitment to democracy and freedom of expression. In addition, he emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation and expressed concern about the statements of the US vice president. The Government also reiterated its discomfort to what seems implicit support towards political forces that defy the democratic order of Germany.

But this was not the only time someone from Donald Trump’s environment wanted to influence German politics. In the month of January, the billionaire and current head of the US government efficiency department, Elon Musk, appeared virtually in an act of the AFD ultra -right party, where he urged the Germans to “overcome the fault of the past” and that they advanced as nation.

Also, at the end of December last year, he posted through his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter) “Only The AFD Can Save Germany” (AFD can save Germany), something that unleashed the outrage of the rest of German parliamentary arc matches.

AFD will be the second game, according to surveys

Four days after the electoral schools in Germany, the Ultradeate of AFD is presented as the possible second force. According to the last polls (February 19), 20.6% of the votes would obtain, while CDU democristians would be the most voted party with 30.1%.

But the highlight of the latest surveys is the important rise of Die Linke’s ‘neocommunists’, which went from having 5% of the votes in early February to win almost 7% in the last electoral surveys.

Everything indicates that this Sunday, February 23, Germany again forms a large coalition of matches in a very fragmented Bundestag but with clear alliances.