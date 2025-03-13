Trump gets on a tesla to support Elon Musk after his collapse in the stock market: “He cannot be penalized for being a patriot”

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, staged on Tuesday his support for his ally Elon Musk climbing in the White House to a car manufactured by Tesla, a company owned by the technological tycoon that has suffered strong falls in the stock market in recent weeks.

How happened Elon Musk of Adalid of Ecologism to Defensor of Trump’s War against the electric car

“I think it has been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people. And I just want people to know that they cannot be penalized for being a patriot, ”Trump told journalists about Musk, who invested more than 200 million dollars in his presidential campaign and has been appointed by the president himself to lead a controversial and radical reform of the federal government.

In front of the South Portico of the White House, five different models of Tesla cars that Trump inspected in the company of Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and Spacex, who went to the appointment with his little son, X.

While talking, Trump held what seemed like a Tesla presentation with a vehicle price list, According to a photo of Getty Images . “The Tesla can be purchased from just 299 dollars per month or $ 35,000,” says the paper.

The president approached the vehicles and climbed one of them, a red S model, with Musk, to whom he thanked his patriotism and his role at the head of the Government Efficiency Department (Doge, in English), which leads since January.

Trump announced in his social network Truth social his intention to get one of these cars – despite that he has repeatedly recognized that he does not like electric vehicles – to “show confidence and support” to his nearby collaborator, whom he described as “a great American.”

Tesla’s action has lost more than 50% since its December peak and Musk’s fortune has been reduced by about 70,000 million dollars in a month, although it is still considered the richest man in the world according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the CNN, Tesla’s shares closed with a 3.8% rise on Tuesday, recovering some land compared to the losses of the previous day.

Tesla clients have shown on social networks their opposition to Musk and their work at the head of Doge, an organism that has decreed thousands of layoffs and closures in federal entities, and some have come to sell or exchange their vehicle for another of another brand.

On Tuesday, Trump also accused from his social network to the “lunatics of the radical left” of being trying to “illegally and coordinatedly boycott Tesla, one of the great vehicle manufacturers and Elon’s ‘baby’.

For his part, Musk, who also owns X, announced in the White House that, “thanks to the great policies” of the current government, Tesla will “fold her car production in the US for the next two years.”