Donald Trump performed live again. At the Republican Congress, his supporters applaud many of his statements and attacks. But not all.

Greenville – Donald Trump gave his first speech in several months – and the ex-US president hinted at what he has already hinted at several times: that he will run for office again. 2024 is “a year I’m really looking forward to,” he said on Saturday at the Republican Congress in Greenville, North Carolina. 2024 is the year of the next US presidential election.

Trump did not save with pithy words in his speech. Since he was voted out of office, the USA has been “destroyed before our very eyes,” he said to a large applause from around 1250 spectators. “America’s survival depends on your ability to vote Republicans at every level.” This must begin with next year’s congressional elections. “We have to get it done, we have no other choice. We will defend our freedoms. “

It was Trump’s first major speech since February. He seemed to lack the energy and enthusiasm that he had once shown in his campaign appearances.

Trump at the Republican Party Congress: supporters cheering in the Biden attacks, but not on the Corona issue

As usual, the 74-year-old drove verbal attacks on his successor Joe Biden, China, the “radical left-wing Democrats” – and was showered with wild applause for this. However, the crowd remained largely silent as he praised his alleged contributions to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and developing vaccines.

Baned from social networks, Trump also reiterated his false claim that he was fraudulently deprived of victory in the 2020 election, which will therefore go down in history as the “crime of the century”. Trump continues to enjoy great influence with the Republicans. However, he is not expected to make a definitive decision on a possible candidacy in the near future (AFP / frs)