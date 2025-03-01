The United States and Ukraine have suspended negotiations on the agreement by which Washington promised to keep kyiv’s help in exchange for access to the rare lands of the country, according to White House sources to the main US media.

The President Zelenski has abandoned the White House without signing this agreementafter Donald Trump asked members of his cabinet to tell the Ukrainian delegation that he had to leave the presidential residence.

After tense encounter in voice in shout and full of reproaches On the part of the Americans, both delegations went to wait for separate rooms, as usual when visiting the White House officially foreign leaders, waiting for a joint lunch.

However, after consulting him, Trump decided that Zelenski “was not in a position to negotiate”as a White House source has told CNN. At that time he ordered the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and the National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, who transmitted to the Ukrainians who had to leave, despite the fact that they insisted on continuing with the negotiations.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Besent, who was a few days ago in kyiv to negotiate the agreement with Zelenski, has described as “Unacceptable” the position of the Ukrainian President And he has valued what happened this Friday in the Oval Office as “one of the great diplomatic goals in the door of history.”

“It is very difficult to reach an economic agreement with a leader who does not want to reach a peace agreement“Besent said, paraphrasing Trump, in an interview for the Bloomberg agency.

Trump accused Zelenski of being Playing “with World War III” And the discussion between the two ended with the advice of the US President to his Ukrainian counterpart: “Go back when you are prepared for peace”

“Political ambush”

For their part, representatives of the Democratic Party have expressed their amazement for what happened And they have stressed that Zelenski has always thanked the United States for efforts during these three years, this being the main reproach released by Vice President JD Vance who has triggered the subsequent discussion.

“We have to consider the possibility that the president of the United States does not share US values”Senator Brian Schatz has said, while the congresswoman with the highest rank of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Jeanne Shaheen, has valued what happened “absolutely anti -American.”

In that sense, Senator Jack Reed, the greatest rank member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has described the meeting “a political ambush” and “A shameful failure of American leadership”.

The apparent rupture of the agreement on the exploitation of these mineral resources comes after several disagreements between Washington and kyiv on it, although The conditions and details are not clear of a text that could be the first step of a future negotiation between Russia and Ukraine three years later.

Rare earths are a set of 17 chemical elementsessential for modern technology and ecological transition processes-with the paradox that Trump has always declared a supporter of fossil energies-and whose control implies an important economic and geopolitical advantage.

The failure of the meeting has ended up certifying a disagreement that has been managing for monthsalthough it has accelerated these last weeks with the insults Trump has dedicated to Zelenski, or with the Washington and Moscow meeting as the first step to negotiate a peace, but without having had kyiv.

Trump’s reproaches

Trump has pointed out that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, with whom he has maintained a public anger that has made him enraged About in the framework of the war in Ukraine, he is not interested “in achieving peace” but in Criticize the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

“It doesn’t have to stay there and say about Putin, about Putin that, all negative things“The president said in statements to journalists, according to the US CNN chain.

In this sense, he has assured that “what” Zelenski has to do is “to do peace”: “It does not have to stay there and say negative things about Putin. He has to say that he wants to make peace. “

“I don’t want to continue fighting in a war. Its people are dying. He does not have the letters in his hand, so that they understand it, “he insisted, adding that the Russian leader wants to return to the White House after the public anger” right now. “But I can’t do it,” said the American.

When asked if I was evaluating the possibility of reducing military aid to Ukraine, Trump has replied: “It doesn’t matter what I am considering. I will only tell you this: they saw what I saw today. That is not a man who seeks peace, and the only thing that matters to me is to know if he wants End the bloodshed. “

Trump received Zelenski on Friday at the White House in order to complete negotiations for a Crucial Agreement on Ukrainian Rare Eartha pact that guaranteed the continuation of the American assistance against the invasion of Russia in exchange for access to these resources.

However, during the meeting, Zelenski has ended up abandoning the presidential residence alone, without making statements, and without signing the agreement – considerate as one of the latest hope to preserve the link between kyiv and Washington – after an almost discussion almost to the voice of the American president with the American president with the American president with the American president before the main media gathered in the oval office.

Rubio apologizes from Zelenski

On his side, the Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, said Friday that the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, should apologize after the public anger with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, in the Oval office, An incident that has described as a “fiasco”.

In an interview with the American chain CNN, Rubio has urged the Ukrainian president to “Excuse me for turning this into the fiasco that became for him.”

Rubio has declared that “When you start talking so aggressively you will not get people to feel at the table”. “And then you begin to perceive that Zelensky may not want a peace agreement. He says yes, but maybe,” said the secretary.

Zelenski appreciates the meeting

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, thanked his American counterpart, Donald Trump, the meeting they have held on Friday at the White House, shortly after leaving it In the middle of a strong tension And he has assured that Ukraine will continue working to achieve “just and lasting peace”, although he has claimed that he does not have to apologize.

“Thank you, United States, thanks for your support, thanks for this visit. Thanks president Trump, Congress and American people. Ukraine needs a fair and lasting peace and we are working precisely to get it, “he has written in X.

In a meeting failure that ends up certifying the absolute disagreement between both leaders, Zelenski has ended up abandoning the White House alonewithout making statements, and without signing an agreement considered as one of the latest hopes to preserve the link between kyiv and Washington.

What at first began as a peaceful conversation ended up degenerating into a Tense discussion before the media at the time the question of the origins of the American war and support began to appear.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance They have reproached Zelenski not to be thanking the United States enough And the US president has threatens that Ukrainian is really interested in reaching peace.

After the heated discussion, Trump met with his And it was when he decided that Zelenski and his delegation had to leave the White House, according to White House sources they have revealed to the CNN chain.

Zelenski will not apologize

In an interview with Fox News, the Ukrainian president He has denied that he has to apologize for what happened And he has assured that he respects “the president and the American people.” “I’m not sure we have done something wrong”he has sustained.

“Sometimes we have to discuss some things outside the media, with all respect for democracy and the freedom of the media, but There are things we have to understand, the position of Ukraine and the Ukrainiansand I think that’s the most important thing, “he added.

In this sense, the leader has said that no one but Ukraine “wants to end” the war: “We are in this war, in this battle for our lives, so I think we have to be on the same side and I hope the President (Trump) be on our side along with us since it is very important to stop Putin. “