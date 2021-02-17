Biden: End of a sad chapter in US history

US President Joe Biden has the impeachment acquittal against his predecessor Donald Trump as “End of a sad chapter” rated American history. “Even if the last vote did not lead to a conviction, the essence of the allegation is undisputed”, it said in a statement from the White House on Saturday evening (local time). 57 senators found ex-President Trump guilty of having “incited the deadly revolt against our democracy”.

In a brief review of the presidential election questioned by Trump and the events that followed, which ended on January 6th Storming the Capitol had led to five deaths, Biden spoke of “a sad chapter in our history”. This had shown that democracy is fragile and must always be defended.

Now this conflict must be ended and the soul of the nation healed. “This is the task that lies ahead of us that we must tackle together,” warned Biden. “As United States of America,” Biden concluded, with the word “United” underlined.

The US Senate had acquitted Trump in the impeachment proceedings of the charge of “inciting riot”. A majority of 57 senators voted for a condemnation of the Republican on Saturday, but they missed the two-thirds majority of 67 votes necessary for a Senate conviction. 50 Democrats and seven Republicans voted to condemn Trump. (dpa)