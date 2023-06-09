Some 110 kilometers separate the place of the alleged crime, Donald Trump’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Palm Beach), from the federal court of justice in Miami, where a grand jury has everything ready to judge him. The crime is not one, but seven federal crimes for the handling of classified documents that Trump allegedly took without permission when he left the White House in 2021 to his lair in Florida, where he retained them despite repeated requests from the authorities for them to I would return them. Those denials led to an FBI search of his home last August.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, appointed by the Justice Department, a body of the Joe Biden Administration, Trump’s successor and his presumed opponent again in the 2024 elections, has decided to charge the tycoon after completing his investigations. The gesture is historic: never before has a former US president been investigated for a federal crime.

The appointment is next Tuesday at the downtown of Miami, but the television crews of the big chains were already stationed in front of the courthouse since Thursday, killing time between connection and connection, sheltered under the white tents from the morning sun and the biblical storm that by the late fell on the city.

Holding pattern

The waiting period ended after seven, when Trump dropped the bomb on his social network, Truth, with a message that only he could have written, and which said: “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my lawyers that I have been accused , apparently because of the hoax of the boxes [de documentos]despite the fact that Joe Biden has 1850 boxes at the University of Delaware, additional boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents scattered all over the floor of his garage where he parks his Corvette, and that it is ‘secure’ only by a door which is paper thin, and open most of the time”.

A couple of hours later, no one before the Miami court ventured to predict what will happen in that place on Tuesday, except that, surely, and for that it is not necessary to be a fortune teller, it will be a genuine spectacle. à la Trump. It is also unclear who will appear besides the defendant. It is known that the grand jury is made up of 23 citizens, who have been reviewing documents and taking testimonies for a month. Also, that his work is scheduled to continue until the big day.

The last time that, as a former president, he appeared in court was last April in New York. Then they charged him with 34 charges of falsehood derived from three payments to hide two separate scandals (the biggest, for an extramarital affair with the porn actress Stormy Daniels) in the 2016 presidential campaign. A New York judge has set for the March 25, 2014 the start of the trial.

Trump then called the protest and ventured that a storm of “death and destruction” was about to break loose. Analysts brought up the memory of the attack on the Capitol, but the thing remained in peaceful concentrations of detractors and supporters in the park in front of the Manhattan courthouse, in an overwhelming, yes, media presence, and in the discordant note of a handful of spontaneous in search of their minutes of fame. Impossible to know how things will turn out this time in Miami.

The Justice Department has not yet released the new allegations against Trump. The information on the seven charges, among others, for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, willful retention of national security documents, falsehoods and violations of the espionage law, is due to his lawyers.

The news of his accusation was received this Thursday by the former president at his golf club in Bedminster (New Jersey) with, according to what sources close to him have told the US media, “disbelief and sadness”, despite the fact that the news had been incubating since days ago.

After leaving the White House, his refuge has been the extravagant Mar-a-Lago mansion, which in the worst moments since the attack on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, he did not leave for weeks. It was precisely the news of his impeachment in New York that changed his prospects for the 2024 presidential race. Since then, he has stood out in polls among Republican voters as the front-runner for his party’s nomination by double-digit percentages. about his most direct competitor, Ron DeSantis, governor of, precisely, Florida. How this new judicial setback will affect his aspirations is now the big question.

