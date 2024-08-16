The Secret Service has approved a New security plan to protect former President Donald Trump during outdoor campaign events. The plan includes the possible use of bulletproof glass on the stage, the Washington Post reported, citing an official from the agency responsible for protecting visiting presidents and heads of state.

The Secret Service initially urged the Trump campaign to temporarily suspend its presence at outdoor rallies after the July 13 attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired multiple shots at the Republican nominee.

Trump was shot in the ear and has not shown up at subsequent outdoor campaign events. The Butler incident is considered the biggest security breach since John Hinckley shot and nearly killed President Ronald Reagan outside a Washington hotel in 1981.

The plan which provides for the erection Bulletproof glass to surround Trump at outdoor events It is a substantial step in the security planning for the candidates’ campaign, according to the official cited by the newspaper. The use of ballistic glass is normally only provided for presidents and vice presidents when deemed necessary, and that level of security is organized and coordinated by the Department of Defense to protect the nation’s two top leaders. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee to challenge Trump, will be protected if necessary, officials said.

The Department of Defense works with the Secret Service to enhance security for the sitting president and vice president, but it does not help protect presidential candidates. The Secret Service typically favors indoor events for presidents and vice presidents, reducing the need for this glass. “Former presidents and candidates do not typically receive bulletproof glass or help from the Department of Defense,” the official said, explaining how the glass must be brought in by trucks and vans.

Now, in an effort to better protect Trump, the agency has begun placing temporary caches of ballistic glass across the country in locations where government personnel can easily access them for Trump campaign events. The Secret Service will also use other technical security tools that are not normally provided to presidential candidates, an agency official confirmed, but declined to elaborate. These technical security measures could include the use of drones.