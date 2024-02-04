Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Tucker Carlson appearing in the USA in 2023. Now the ex-presenter has been spotted in Moscow. © IMAGO/Brian Cahn

After being fired from Fox News, Tucker Carlson has a lot of time on his hands. Donald Trump's ally apparently uses this for a visit to Moscow.

Moscow – The former TV presenter Tucker Carlson has been spotted in Moscow. This is reported by the Belarusian news portal, among others Nexta and refers to several posts on social media. The former star of the right-wing conservative news channel is said to be in the Russian capital Fox News arrived on Thursday (February 1st) and attended the ballet performance “Spartacus” in the Bolshoi Theater.

News of Tucker Carlson's trip to Moscow immediately sparked speculation about the true reason for his stay. Carlson is considered a close ally of Donald Trump. According to his until today mysterious expulsion from Fox News had the son of the former president, Donald Trump Jr., Carlson was even brought into play as Trump's possible candidate for vice-presidency in the upcoming US election in 2024. The moderator himself currently publishes interviews on his Twitter profile.

Tucker Carlson visits Moscow and talks about possible interview with Vladimir Putin

Tucker Carlsond's visit to Moscow may be related to these interviews. He already had it in September 2023 World Week, a right-wing conservative news platform from Switzerland, said that he had long sought an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, but the US government prevented it,” the moderator claimed in the conversation. In the USA it is not desirable to “hear Putin’s voice”. The interview with Carlson was about four months after his departure Fox News been published.

Since Carlson is now not beholden to either an employer or the US government of President Joe Biden, his visit to Moscow could be a renewed attempt to talk to Vladimir Putin. Neither the moderator nor the Kremlin have, according to a report from Newsweek commented on the assumptions.

About the person: Tucker Carlson

Surname Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson Old 54 years old (born May 16, 1969 in San Francisco Previous employers CNN (2000-2005), MSNBC (2005-2008), Fox News (2009-2023) Wife Susan Andrews (since 1991)

Donald Trump's allies jump to Tucker Carlson's defense

Other allies of Donald Trump did this, especially Marjorie Taylor Greene. The congresswoman of the republican from the US state of Georgia wrote on Twitter: “Democrats and their propagandists in the media are in a frenzy over Tucker Carlson interviewing Putin.”

In his time at Fox News and then Tucker Carlson has the USA's involvement in the Ukraine war criticized again and again. This, in turn, was not lost on Putin's propaganda machine in the Russian state media. According to a report by the US news platform Mother Jones Shortly after Russia's attack on Ukraine began, the Kremlin wrote to its own institutions asking them to use more Tucker Carlson recordings in their contributions.

Margarita Simonyan, one of Vladimir Putin's most famous propagandists, confirmed the US presenter's attempts to speak to the Russian president. The television journalist expressly praised Carlson's work. Shortly afterwards, government spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed, according to the Russian news agency, that the Kremlin is generally positive about discussions between like-minded people Tass. (dil)