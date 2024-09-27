“I have excellent relations with Putin”. Donald Trump welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to Trump Tower in New York and assumes the role of potential mediator to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. The Republican candidate for the White House appears before reporters with Zelensky for statements that concern both the American elections and the conflict.

“There are 37 days left until the elections, I’m ahead in the polls, let’s see how it goes.” The war “must end at a certain point. This country (Ukraine, ed.) is experiencing a hellish situation”, says Trump, who – after the critical considerations expressed in recent days – today shows deep appreciation for Zelensky above all for one reason .

Trump: I have a very good relationship with President Putin Zelenskyy: I hope we have more good relations with us Trump: Oh, ha ha I see pic.twitter.com/5vgHy0xT0t — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2024

“Zelensky was like a piece of steel when there was the impeachment inquiry: he said ‘President Trump did nothing wrong’ and the inquiry died there,” says the tycoon. The Ukrainian president was involved in the case of Trump’s first impeachment trial: 5 years ago, Democrats were investigating the hypothesis that Trump had blocked a military aid package and denied the then newly inaugurated Ukrainian president a visit to the White House.

Zelensky’s words, Trump says, contributed to the affair being shelved. “We have an excellent relationship,” says the former president, before ‘freezing’ his counterpart. “I also have an excellent relationship with President Putin.” A phrase that inevitably triggers Zelensky’s reaction: “I hope that we will have better relations…”, says the Ukrainian president. The last word, however, still belongs to Trump: “It takes two to tango… If I win the elections, before I take office I believe it will be possible to do something positive for both parties.”