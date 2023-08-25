Former President Donald Trump was rushed out of the Fulton County jail in Georgia after turning himself in to state authorities and proceeding with his booking on 13 criminal charges related to the investigation into alleged election interference in the presidential election where he was outbid by Joe Biden in 2020. Trump had a fleeting stint in a Georgia prison after paying a $200,000 bail negotiated in advance upon his arrival.

“This is a very sad day for America,” former President Donald Trump said after his short-lived stint in the Fulton County Jail.

Trump ended his statements with irony, stating that the process he is currently facing is “electoral interference”, referring to his constant criticism of what he calls the “witch hunt” undertaken by the US Justice, in view of his aspirations to return to the White House in 2024.

Received and cheered by his followers who were waiting for him in the vicinity of the prison, Donald Trump appeared before the US Justice for the fourth time this year, however, the one that occurred on August 23 represents an unprecedented act, since it is the first time a former US president will have a mugshot in his name.

It was already expected that the former president’s stay in state prison would be more hasty, since in recent days, Trump’s legal team reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office headed by Fani Willis for the New Yorker to pay a bail of $ 200,000 for his provisional release.

Trump, along with 18 other close personalities, was charged by Georgia authorities with conspiring to reverse the state’s 2020 election resultsand consequently, his presidential defeat against the current Democratic president, Joe Biden.

Prior to his arrival at the Atlanta airport, Donald Trump expressed his disagreement with the actions of Willis, whom he called a “failed district attorney” through a publication on his social network, Truth Social.





Added to the three active cases with the US Department of Justice, this is the fourth indictment against Donald Trump, who has already entered the history of the United States as the first former president to face criminal justice.

News in development…