Donald Trump will present new evidence of “electoral fraud” in Georgia which he says will have to exonerate him from any charges brought against him in the indictment filed yesterday. In a post published today on Truth Social, the former president states that “a large, complex, detailed but irrefutable report on the electoral fraud that occurred in Georgia is almost complete and will be presented by me at a press conference next Monday”.

Read also

In the post Trump also provides the time, 11 local time, and the location, the Bedminster golf resort, his summer home in New Jersey, of the press conference. “Based on this final report – he then adds – any charges against me and others will have to be dropped, I will be completely exonerated”. “They have never investigated the fraudulent elections – he continues attacking the prosecutors – but only those who fought to identify whoever defrauded”.

The former US president has been indicted for the fourth time by the Grand Jury of Fulton County, Georgia, as part of the investigation into his lobbying to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election. In addition to Trump, 18 other people were indicted including Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York who also served as Trump’s post-election attorney, Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff;, and several advisers to the former president, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro.

In all, the former US president is accused of 13 charges: from violating the anti-racketeering law, to having solicited a public official to violate his oath, to conspiracy to impersonate a public office and to conspiracy to present false documents. The new indictment, the latest to involve the former president, follows a 2 1/2-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (Democrat).

The investigation was launched after audio was leaked of a January 2021 phone call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (Republican) to question the validity of thousands of ballots, particularly in the Democratic area of ​​Atlanta, and said he wanted to “find” the votes to avoid his 2020 loss in the state.

Trump has long denounced the Georgia investigation as a “political witch hunt.” The former US president, the indictment says, “and the other defendants refused to accept that Trump had lost, and knowingly and willingly joined together in a conspiracy to illegally change the outcome of the election in Trump’s favor” .

Fourth indictment ‘falls in line with largest and longest running witch hunt in American history’Trump said. “This politically inspired accusation, which could have been made nearly three years ago, was tailor-made to be placed right in the middle of my political campaign, where I am way ahead of all Republicans and beat Joe Biden by nearly all polls,” he stressed.

Trump added that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “should focus on the people who rigged the 2020 presidential election, not those demanding an answer about what happened.”

WHAT IS THE ANTI-RACKET LAW

Donald Trump was also indicted in Georgia for having violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, i.e. the anti-racketeering and corruption law of organized crime, with his attempts to subvert the electoral results in the state. Known as Rico, the law, at the federal level, was passed in the seventies, with the main objective of countering the action of mafia bosses.

The version adopted in Georgia, which allows application to a wider number of crimes than the federal one, provides for sentences of up to 20 years in prison. The Georgia prosecutors’ theorem is that the Trump campaign acted as a criminal organization with the aim of overturning the outcome of the popular vote in the state, which awarded victory to Joe Biden.

The use of the anti-racketeering law made it possible to report the actions of all the other 18 indicted to Trump himself and thus indict him, explains Clark Cunningham, law professor at Georgia State University. And if someone is considered part of an alleged criminal syndicate operating in Georgia, he can be charged with racketeering even if he has never set foot in the state, added Caren Morrison, another professor at the same university.