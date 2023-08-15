Trump, fourth indictment. The tycoon: “Rabid and deployed prosecutor”

New troubles for Donald Trumpfor the former president USA comes a new indictment: the fourth in a few months. This time in the investigation into his pressure to overturn the result of the 2020 election in Georgia. This was decided by the Fulton County grand jury ad Atlanta. The indictment sees him in the company of 18 other people. There are 13 charges in all. These include the anti-racketeering law, soliciting a public official to violate his oath of allegiance, conspiracy to impersonate public office (the story of the false voters) and committing a series of forgery.

In the statement published by those responsible for his campaign on Truth Trump responds accusing there prosecutor fans Willis to be”rabid and sided“. And of having slowed down the investigation to interfere in the 2024 elections. Lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and John Eastman are also indicted, considered the architects of the plan to use fake pro-Trump voters in Georgia and in other states won by Joe Biden.

