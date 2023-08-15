Donald Trump in the past few hours has been indicted for the fourth time in five months. This time, however, he will not have to appear in court alone: ​​18 other people are accused with him of conspiring to try to overturn the electoral result of the 2020 elections with pressure on public officials, false statements and even with an attempt to pass off as Big Electors (those who in the American system have the power to ratify the victory of the president in each state with their vote) people who were not. “It looks manipulated to me!” Trump wrote on his social platform Truth.

“A criminal conspiracy to try to subvert the result of the elections” 2020 in Georgia, as defined by the district attorney of Fulton County, Fani Willis, illustrating the charges in a press conference called in the middle of the night: 13 for only the former president already formally indicted in three other states.

Indeed, Trump was indicted in New York for having paid with funds stolen from the electoral campaign for the silence of the porn star Stormy Daniels with whom he had had an affair; in Miami for classified papers stolen from the White House and stored in a cabinet at his Mar-a-Lago resort; and in Washington for the active role in the attempt to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential elections that led to the assault on Congress on January 6th.