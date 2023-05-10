Former US President Donald Trump must pay writer and journalist E. Jean Carroll $ 2.7 million in damages for sexual abuse and defamation in 1996. According to the jury, it is sexual assault, not rape. He is, however, guilty of slander; the former president has previously denied her statements and accused her of “fraud”. International news agencies report this on Tuesday evening.

Carroll filed the case last year in a brief window of opportunity for sexual assault victims to go to court for wrongdoing that happened so long ago that the case would normally be time-barred. For the journalist, it was about the year 1996: she then claims to have been assaulted and raped by Trump in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York. The rape had a major impact on Carroll’s life, who says he has never been able to have a romantic or sexual relationship with a man again.

At the hearings, two of Carroll’s girlfriends said she told them about the sexual abuse at the time. Other witnesses told similar stories about the former president in the case. Trump had the opportunity to tell his side of the story, but decided not to testify in court at all. Instead, the Republican went golfing in Scotland.

Negations

Trump has previously denied all of Carroll’s allegations against him. According to him, he never assaulted the woman “whom I don’t even know who it is” and stated that she “is not his type.” He also called her “a liar and a sick person.” These denials, according to Carroll, amount to libel.

Remarkably, he thought he recognized his then-wife Marla Maples in a photo of E. Jean Carroll that was shown to him. When confronted with that fact, Trump tried to get out of it by blaming the blurriness of the photo.

More things to come

It will not be the last time Trump has to answer in court. Currently, a special prosecutor is investigating whether the former president committed criminal offenses on the day the Capitol was stormed. There is also an ongoing investigation into his refusal to hand over documents containing state secrets to the National Archives. Next year, Trump will stand trial in a case about paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. He also has yet to answer for pressuring a senior official to influence the outcome of the 2021 presidential election.