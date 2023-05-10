How did you feel about the content of this article?

Journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll, who impeached Trump, arrives for New York courtroom deliberations and verdict reading | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A jury in New York has found former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) guilty in a civil suit of sexual abuse and defamation. He will have to pay US$ 5 million in damages to journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll.

The woman had alleged that Trump raped her in a department store in 1996 and that the businessman defamed her by denying the accusation and suggesting it was a lie to boost sales of a book released by Carroll.

The case had already expired in the criminal sphere and therefore Trump will not be arrested, but the writer and journalist filed a civil lawsuit based on a New York state law that allowed lawsuits related to cases of sexual assault already prescribed.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” Carroll said during the trial. “He lied and destroyed my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back.”

On his social network, Truth Social, Trump denied the facts and said he was a victim of persecution. “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace – the continuation of the greatest witch hunt ever!” he wrote, in a reference to another lawsuit in which he became a defendant in April.

Last month, the former president was notified of 34 counts of falsifying business records by the Trump Organization, allegedly with the aim of concealing a $130,000 payment made during the 2016 presidential campaign to porn star Stormy Daniels was silent about a sexual relationship between the two ten years earlier.