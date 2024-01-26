The former American president donald trump He was sentenced this Friday to pay 83.3 million dollars to the writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after accusing her of rape in 2019the judge announced at the end of the jury's deliberations.

(Read here: Trump is approaching a new electoral duel against Biden after victory in New Hampshire)

This amount, much higher than the 10 million claimed by the writer and journalistis broken down into 65 million dollars for damages and interest, 11 million for compensation for affecting its reputation and 7.3 million for financial compensation, according to media such as the New York Times and CNN.

After just over two hours of deliberations, The jury concluded that Carroll suffered more than “nominal damages” and Trump acted “maliciously, out of hatred, ill will, or spite, vindictively, or in indifference, reckless or deliberate” against the writer and former journalist.

“Absolutely ridiculous!… I will appeal,” he reacted on his Truth Social platform, where he once again described the trial as a “witch hunt” orchestrated by Democratic President Joe Biden to prevent his return to the White House in the elections. November. He also lashed out at the “judicial system out of control.”

In May of last year, another jury had found the Republican guilty of sexual assault and defamation, condemning him to pay $5 million to Carroll.. The tycoon appealed the ruling.

The former president (2017-2021) had left the courtroom furious when the prosecution presented its final arguments on Friday morning before returning when it was his lawyer's turn to defend his case.

The investigating judge, Lewis Kaplan, advised the jury, whose names have remained anonymous throughout the process, to maintain their anonymity. “My advice is to never reveal that you were on this jury,” he said.

Carroll, an 80-year-old writer and journalist, demanded $10 million from the Republican for damages to her reputation after statements made in 2019 by the then president, following the publication of a book and an article in which she claimed that the real estate magnate had raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

Trump, who often calls the journalist “sick” or “sick,” He then said that the journalist “was not his type” and that he had invented the rape to “sell his new book.” “She destroyed my reputation,” the writer said at the trial.

“The man who sexually assaulted (Carroll) does what he wants, lies, defames,” said one of the writer's lawyers in the final arguments.

“He continues to use his enormous platform to hurt her (…) and can you imagine what his followers did? They have not stopped persecuting her,” he added. The question is how much money “it will take for me to stop doing it,” she said.

During the morning, Trump already sent a barrage of messages against the judge, the plaintiff and her lawyer.

After comparing the case with that of Monica Lewinsky, the intern who, between 1995 and 1996, had a sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, he repeated that E. Jean Carroll, “who was in the doldrums and failing in life (. ..) has gained the money and fame he so desired.”

“A president of the United States was accused of doing something he did not do for an UNKNOWN woman, TO HIM (sic), who was seeking fame, fortune and publicity for her ridiculous book,” Trump said, angrily attacking the judicial system, which in his opinion is “chaos.”Faced with insistence on taking the stand to defend himself, Trump was finally able to do so on Thursday, but the investigating judge limited his intervention to three questions to which he had to answer with a yes or no.

Former columnist E. Jean Carroll (C) arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York.

“He says something that I consider to be false,” Trump said before Kaplan cut him off.

“This is not America,” the billionaire bellowed as he left the courtroom, visibly angry.

This is one of the multiple judicial fronts that await the former president in the midst of the electoral race this year.

There are 91 criminal charges pending against him in various courts, most of them related to his attempts to remain in power after the elections four years ago won by Democrat Joe Biden, whose victory remains unrecognized.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP