WSJ says 11 sets of classified documents seized from former US President Trump’s home

During a search of the estate of former US President Donald Trump, FBI agents seized 11 sets of secret documents, some of which were marked “top secret” and, according to the law, were intended for review only in special state institutions. About it writes The Wall Street Journal.

Four sets of documents were marked “top secret”, three sets were marked “secret” documents, and three more were “confidential”. The content of the seized documents is not given, the WSJ explains.

It is noted that in total, FBI agents took from Trump’s house in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, about 20 boxes of things, folders with photographs, a handwritten note and a pardon document from his former adviser Roger Stone.

It is also indicated that the documents contained information about the “President of France.”

Earlier, Donald Trump denied reports published by The Washington Post that FBI agents were looking for secret documents related to nuclear weapons at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Trump estate was searched on August 8. The politician linked this to his possible participation in the 2024 elections. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said in a statement.

According to the witness, about 100 FBI agents participated in the searches.