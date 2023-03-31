A New York court jury voted to indict the Republican; he is the 1st former US president to face criminal charges

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted this Thursday (30.Mar.2023) in the case involving porn actress Stormy Daniels. The information is from New York Times and the CNN.

According to the vehicles, a jury of the Criminal Court of Manhattan, in New York voted for the accusation of the republican. Trump is the 1st former US president to face criminal charges. The official decision and details of the charges are expected to be announced in the coming days.

This report will receive more information