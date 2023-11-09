Five Republican candidates for the 2024 US presidential election faced off this Wednesday night in another tense televised debate, where they addressed, among others, foreign policy issues while continuing to dedicate acidic comments to Donald Trump, favorite in the primaries and absent from the evening.

“Anyone who spends the next year and a half trying to avoid jail and the courts cannot lead this party or this country,” said former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, referring to the former president.

As I had already done in the previous two, The former president chose not to participate in the debate given his great advantage in the polls.

The billionaire and his rivals will face each other in a series of primaries starting January 15 and the winner will contest the November elections against the Democratic candidate, probably President Joe Biden.

Biden, for his part, after disastrous polls known over the weekend, seems revived by Tuesday’s local elections, favorable to the Democrats.

For example, in Ohio, voters decided to inscribe the right to abortion in the state Constitution, a sign of the importance this issue will have in next year’s presidential elections.

Foreign policy and other topics of debate

The five candidates debated for two hours in the third and penultimate debate of the primaries. The Republicans – four men and one woman – delved especially into foreign policy issues. Starting with the war between Israel and Hamas, where everyone showed their unconditional support.

“The last thing we should do is tell Israel what to do,” said former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, third in the polls.

Precisely, the Republican Party decided to organize this debate in collaboration with the very influential Republican Jewish Coalition with the intention of reaffirming its “unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish community.”

The candidates also expressed their disagreement over the war in Ukraine asking that the tap be turned off, referring to the massive military aid that Washington has provided to kyiv since the beginning of the conflict.

The anticipated tension between Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the two closest to Trump in the polls, was scarce, and more notable was the one the candidate had with the businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, whom she called “scum” for referring to her daughter.

“In the last debate, he made fun of me for joining TikTok while his own daughter was using the app for a long time. So maybe you want to take care of your family first,” Ramaswamy snapped at Haley during a question about whether they would ban that network social worker accused of spying for China.

Visibly upset, Haley asked him not to mess with her daughter in the middle of a debate that, in addition to China, It also focused on Iran, Venezuela and the fight against fentanyl on the southern border with Mexico.

Donald Trump is a very different guy than he was in 2016

The candidates, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, They also discussed inflation, abortion and social security.

The candidates also attacked Biden, not with much intensity, and especially against his economic policy, the management of the southern border with Mexico and the temporary lifting of some sanctions on the government of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Fighting for second place favoritism, in the face of Trump’s relentless success in the polls, despite the four criminal charges he faces, DeSantis and Haley attacked the former president.

DeSantis said that Trump (2017-2021) should have attended the debate to explain, among other things, why he wants another chance at the White House and why he did not force Mexico to pay for the wall along the southern border.

“Now, if you look at where we are now, it’s very different from where we were in 2016, and Donald Trump is a very different guy than he was in 2016,” the Florida governor said.

“He should explain why he racked up so much debt. He should explain why he didn’t drain the swamp,” he added.

For its part, Haley said Americans can’t continue living in the past, referring to Trump, whom he also questioned about the management of the national debt and his foreign policy positions.

“I think he was the right president at the right time. I don’t think he is the right president now,” said the former governor.

The crisis over fentanyl trafficking and the “invasion” of immigrants was also among the issues addressed by the small group, without former Vice President Mike Pence, who withdrew his aspiration on October 28 due to a lack of support.

In the fight against this synthetic opioid that wreaks havoc on the streets of the United States, Haley warned that to defeat this plague we must “go to the source”, China, while operating against drug cartels and increasing the number of the Border Patrol on the southern border with Mexico.



Haley was especially critical of so-called “sanctuary cities” and illegal immigration, and was in favor of the immediate deportations of irregular migrants detained in United States territory.

For his part, DeSantis described the waves of irregular immigrants entering through the border with Mexico as an “invasion.” And he took the opportunity to criticize President Biden, for what he described as failed measures to eradicate fentanyl and for being part of an “elite that ignores” these crises.

Trump’s rally in Hialeah

For its part, Former President Trump, adept at provocations, decided to hold a rally this Wednesday almost at the same time as the Republican debate and just 18 kilometers away.

The chosen place, the city of Hialeah, next to Miami, is a Republican bastion in which more than 95% of the population defines itself as Latino.

Despite his four accusations, Donald Trump is currently leading the Republican race, hovering around 58% in the polls.

Trump relies on a base that remains largely loyal to him and that has supported him until now in his confrontations with justice.

Surrounded by his tide of red caps, The former businessman was quick to look ahead, to the possible duel with octogenarian President Joe Biden.

“Their problem is not their age, only they say that,” said the 77-year-old Republican. “Your problem with him is that he is completely incompetent,” he said.

Less than a year before the presidential elections and a few months before the primary processes, the first of which will be in Iowa on January 15, the debate did not have any major upheavals.

Without a strong contrast, Haley and DeSantis kept the attention of the moderators, while none of the remaining three stood out, except Ramaswamy, for their attacks on Haley.

