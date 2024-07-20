“I’m only here by the grace of God, I shouldn’t be here.” Donald Trump returns to a rally a week after the attack on him last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president, shot in the right ear by a sniper and killed by the Secret Service, takes the podium in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In the speech, a series of jabs at Joe Biden, defined as essentially stupid, given his “low IQ”.

Trump, preceded by vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, is greeted by thousands of people who took their seats in the arena hours before the start of the indoor event. In the right ear, the large bandage shown in the last few days has been replaced by a smaller plaster.

Attack on Biden: “Democrats Don’t Want Him in the Elections”

In the speech, there was ample space for Democratic pressure on President Biden, who does not intend to withdraw from the race towards the elections of November 5: the Democrats “have a couple of problems. They have no idea who the candidate is, we don’t know either. Let’s see how they manage. It’s interesting, this guy gets votes and now they want to take them away from him: that’s democracy… Maybe we’ll find out soon who the Democratic candidate is, who knows…”

Then he turns to the crowd: “Let’s take a poll. Who would you like to run against? Kamala Harris? Corrupt Joe Biden?” Trump asks. The crowd, judging by the reaction, favors Biden as a rival. “If you vote for Biden, you’re indirectly voting for Harris, whether you like it or not…”

The jabs at the president continue while discussing trade with Canada and Mexico: “Biden will be watching us and wondering where Mexico is…”. “Right now the Democratic Party bosses are desperately trying to overturn the results of their primaries to exclude the corrupt Joe Biden from the election… Something like that happens to such a good guy… The Democratic Party is the enemy of democracy. The Republican Party is the party of the people, of the workers, regardless of race and religion,” he adds.

“My wife told me after the convention that I didn’t know where the exit was. I was imitating Biden…” The president is described as “a person with a low IQ, around 70. And he faces people” like Putin or Xi Jinping “who are shrewd, who look after their countries’ interests and have an IQ of 210. It can never work… Did you see the debate? Who won, Biden or Trump?”, he says, thinking back to the televised debate on June 27.

Musk’s praise and Macron’s imitation

So, the praise from Elon Musk. “Elon gives me $45 million a month. Not $45 million: he gives me $45 million a month. He is an exceptional person”, says Trump, who – despite his respect for Mr Tesla – reiterates his opposition to electric cars. There is talk of trade relations with other countries. “With the Democrats, we have lost our industries”, he says before rebuilding a dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“He’s a smart guy, he was doing a terrible thing to our industries. He was taxing our companies for simply working in France. I told him I would put a 100% tariff on every bottle of wine and champagne… ‘No no no Donald, you can’t do that’…”, Trump’s reconstruction imitating a ‘supposed’ French accent. “He called me back and said, ‘Mr. President, let’s eliminate the tax tonight.’ … Could Biden do that?”

“I took a bullet for democracy”

“I’m not an extremist. They say I’m a threat to democracy. A week ago I took a bullet for democracy… What would I do against democracy? It’s crazy,” he says in another passage of the speech. Trump then touches on the themes already addressed in the speech with which he formally accepted the Republican nomination on Thursday, at the convention in Milwaukee: Spotlight on illegal immigrationthe main point of the platform, with the intention of launching “the largest deportation operation” of illegal immigrants.

“This is going to be the most important election in the history of the nation. The country is failing,” Trump says. “We are ahead everywhere in the polls, we are going to win. We are ahead by a landslide but we have to be careful, there must be no cheating. They rigged the 2020 election, we will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged“.