Reuters: Trump fined $5 thousand for publishing photo of court clerk

New York State Judge Arthur Engoron issued a fine to former President of the United States of America Donald Trump for publishing a photo on the Truth Social social network. We are talking about a photo of a judge’s employee, a clerk, in which she is captured with the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, reports Reuters.

Trump captioned the photo, calling the court clerk Schumer’s “girlfriend.” The court previously ruled to remove the publication from social networks, which the politician did, removing it from his personal page. However, the photo was not removed from the politician’s campaign website.

The judge took into account that the offense was committed by mistake. However, he still decided to fine Donald Trump, and also threatened more severe consequences in the form of large fines or prison terms for repeating the incident. He clarified that the court will not consider whether the action was committed intentionally or unintentionally.

Previously, Trump was threatened in court with imprisonment due to his violation of the non-disclosure order. The judge called the ex-president’s post about the law clerk “false, dismissive and offensive.”