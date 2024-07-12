Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked to overturn his criminal conviction in New York for falsifying records to cover up a payment, citing a Supreme Court ruling that the former president enjoys broad immunity from prosecution.

The highest US court ruled on July 1 that Trump has a form of criminal immunity as a former president.

Trump faces four criminal cases, just months before the US presidential election in which he is competing with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump’s lawyers said in a document submitted Thursday to Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the former Republican president’s trial, that “the jury’s verdicts should be overturned and the indictment dismissed.”

The Republican candidate was convicted on May 30 of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment in the final stretch of the 2016 campaign.

Trump’s conviction is historic as he is the first former US president to be criminally convicted.

The verdict in the case was supposed to be delivered on Thursday, but this stage of the trial was postponed after the Supreme Court ruling.

Judge Merchant said he would rule on the motion to overturn Trump’s conviction in New York on September 6. But if the motion is denied, the verdict would be delivered on September 18.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the court earlier that he did not oppose postponing sentencing, but that he considered the defendant’s “arguments” regarding his request to vacate the conviction “to be without merit.”