Former President of the United States Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to avoid having to testify before a committee of the US House of Representatives around November 14. This commission is investigating the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court in Florida Friday night to find the commission of inquiry’s subpoena invalid and unenforceable. According to that subpoena, the former president would also have to hand over documents related to his role in the attack on the US parliament building.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee want Trump’s copies of his Jan. 6 communications with lawmakers and members of extremist groups, as well as associates and former aides. Trump must also communicate about efforts to delay vote counting and recognition of results in the 2020 presidential election.

The investigation is politically motivated, Trump said, while the commission is failing to investigate his allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

Five people, including a police officer, died during or shortly after the January 6, 2021 riots, and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol also sustained millions of dollars in damage. The rioters targeted, among others, then Vice President Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives.