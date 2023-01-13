Trump’s company paid employees’ personal expenses without reporting it as those people’s income. For example, they received free rental and lease cars. Among them was former CFO Allen Weisselberg. Also, the Trump Organization paid bonuses to employees as if they were independent subcontractors, prosecutors said. A jury found the organization guilty on all counts.

The Trump Organization has hotels, golf courses and vacation rentals around the world. Earlier this week, Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison for committing tax fraud. Trump, who wants to run again in the presidential election in 2024, was not charged in this case.

