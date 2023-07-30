Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Ex-President Trump fails his $475 million lawsuit against CNN. © Charlie Neibergall/dpa

Because CNN had allegedly compared him to Hitler, the ex-president filed a lawsuit. The verdict: The statements are “not defamatory.”

Washington DC – Setback for donald trump: A federal judge in Florida has one lawsuit filed by the former US President CNN in the amount of 475 million dollars (almost 432 million euros) dismissed. The lawsuit is one of many Trump has brought against media outlets like CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post has filed to oppose reporting during his presidency and after the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden to fight back.

Trump fails $475 million lawsuit against CNN

Trump had CNN accused of a “deterrence campaign in the form of slander and slander” – but also of having created a “false and inciting connection” between himself and Adolf Hitler. In particular, the ex-president accused the broadcaster of calling its claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” by US Democrat Biden a “big lie”. CNN is known for his extremely critical reporting on Trump.

“The ‘big lie’ is a direct reference to a tactic used by Adolf Hitler and appears in Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf,'” it said in the lawsuit filed in October. The use of the term is therefore an experiment CNNs associating Trump with “one of the most obnoxious figures in recent history.”

Trump wants to take legal action against CNN – federal judge dismisses lawsuit

According to the competent federal judge, the reporting was at CNN on the point Trump objected to, it was “repugnant” but “legally not defamatory”. With the objectionable statements CNN Judge Raag Singhal justified his judgment on Friday evening (July 28) that it was “opinions, not false statements of fact”. They are therefore “not punishable”.

“The use of the phrase ‘the big lie’ by CNN related to Trump’s campaign does not lead to a plausible conclusion that Trump supports the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people. No sane viewer could (or should) make that connection,” Singhal wrote loudly CNN.

Trump regularly opposed during his tenure CNN and other critically reporting media such as the New York Times ranted and denounced it as “fake news”. His statement that some media were “enemies of the people” caused particular outrage. Verbal attacks against journalists are still part of Trump’s appearances today.

Trump faces more charges

Since the end of his tenure, the US judiciary has already filed two counts of indictments against Trump. In May, the 77-year-old, who has so far been the clear favorite of the Republicans for the presidential candidacy, has to answer in court for the alleged illegal storage of secret files in the US state of Florida. Trump had previously been to the New York judiciary for one Hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels indicted ahead of the 2016 presidential election. But these are not all ongoing lawsuits against the ex-president.

Trump faces further charges over possible attempts to illegally influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021 Capitol storming. Most recently, the ex-president said in a radio interview that he wanted to stick to his presidential candidacy even if he was convicted in the document affair. (bohy/AFP)