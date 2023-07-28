Special Prosecutor Jack Smith filed new charges on Thursday (27) against former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in a lawsuit for alleged manipulation of confidential documents during his time in the White House.

Trump received an additional charge of “intentionally withholding national defense information” and two counts of “obstruction,” related to alleged attempts to remove footage from the video surveillance system at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, residence.

The prosecutor also charged a third person, Carlos de Oliveira, in the case involving the handling of confidential documents found in the former president’s house.

According to the court filing, Oliveira, 56, was the employee who helped Waltine Nauta, Trump’s personal assistant and fellow accused, transport boxes of confidential documents in Mar-a-Lago after the US Department of Justice subpoenaed Trump for the first time on the case in May.

The former president, who has already accumulated 37 criminal charges, spoke out on Thursday against the three new charges and said they were “ridiculous” and “electoral meddling at the highest level”, according to the television network. Fox News.

Trump and Nauta were indicted last month and both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution also accuses Oliveira of the crime of making false statements and representations during a voluntary statement he gave to the FBI on January 13, 2023, according to the network CNN.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new allegations as “nothing more than an ongoing, desperate and agitated attempt” by President Joe Biden’s administration to “harass the former president and those around him” as well as influence the presidential race. from 2024.

Some of these crimes are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of US$250,000 (approximately R$1 million at current exchange rates).

Judge Aileen Cannon has scheduled the start of the trial of former US President Donald Trump for May 20, 2024, just over six months before the country’s next presidential election, in which he and Biden may face each other again at the polls.